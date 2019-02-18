Multiple British cyclocross champion Helen Wyman announces retirement

The 37-year-old said she would not do herself justice if she continued

British cyclocross star Helen Wyman has announced her retirement after a 15-year career.

The 10-time national champion announced she would be leaving the sport in an emotional statement released on Monday (February 18), as she passes the baton to a new generation of British CX talent.

Wyman said she felt she would not be able to do herself justice if she continued racing.

The 37-year-old said: “For the first time in my career, I’ve had moments this season where I haven’t had the fight you need to compete with the very best.

“In an increasingly competitive sport you cannot achieve what you are capable of without huge desire.

“If I continued I feel I would not be doing myself justice – that’s not how I would ever want to be remembered.”

Wyman took up the sport full time aged 23, becoming a dominant force in British cyclocross.

During her career, Wyman took two European Championship titles, 10 British national jerseys and finished third in the World Championships in 2014.

Wyman finished third at the 2018/19 British championships behind Anna Kay and winner Nikki Brammeier.

At the World Champions in Bogense, Denmark, she rode strong and finished 15th.

She added: “The last 15 years of my life have been off the scale amazing.

“I could never have imagined this epic journey and I wouldn’t change a single thing.

“Thank you to every single person who has been part of my amazing career on the bike and thank you to every one of you who has helped me make a difference in our very special sport off the bike.”

Wyman said she will continue her involvement in the sport with a new role within her team, nurturing young talent and using her experience to help other racers.

She has also launched the Helen 100, a plan to raise £2,5000 to pay for entries for 100 women riders under 23 to race in the British national championships.