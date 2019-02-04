‘Dream come true’ for Ben Tulett and Tom Pidcock at cyclocross World Championships

Brits stormed to emphatic victories in Denmark

Britain’s Ben Tulett overcame the pressure of his title defence to claim a second junior cyclocross title as Tom Pidcock claimed his first Under-23 rainbow jersey.

Tulett said it was “a dream come true” as he crossed the line alone, 20 seconds ahead of his nearest Belgian rival.

Later on Saturday (February 2) Tulett was joined by Tom Pidcock in the rainbow jersey, who took his first Under-23 world title.

Tulett said: “There was a lot of pressure on me today as I was a first-year junior champion last year.

“I had to just keep calm and go through the processes.

“I did that really well and picked my moment where I was going to go in the race and did what I needed to do and it worked. So I’m chuffed.

“It feels like a dream come true. It’s what every cyclist dreams of doing, so to win one it’s more than special.”

Tulett had stuck with the lead group before putting in the decisive attack on lap four, riding away from rivals on the slippery course in Bogense, Denmark.

Britain’s next success came just two hours later, with Yorkshire-born Pidcock securing the U23 title after a disastrous attempt in 2018.

The newly-crowned British champion said: “I was feeling really good. I had a mechanical with my gears early on, but it turned out alright.

“I was always going to take it easy the first few laps and then assess the race from there, but [it’s] unbelievable.”

Pidcock also attacked on lap four and rode a phenomenally confident and consistent race, finishing 15 seconds ahead of second place Belgian Eli Iserbyt.

There was a promising display in the women’s Under-23 category with Anna Kay finishing fifth, just nine seconds down on the race winner Inge van der Heijden.

Kay, silver medallist at the national CX championships a week earlier, stayed in touch with the front group over the first three laps, before a trio broke away.

After playing a key role in a chasing group, she sprinted in to finish behind Italy’s Silvia Persico.

Kay said: “It was a bit like a road race, it kept on stringing out and then coming back together.

“I think on some of the straights I’d lose it, but you could always catch up on the long finishing straight, so it went really well.

“I’m so pleased. I wanted top five or top 10, so to get fifth, I’m over the moon.”