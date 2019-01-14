Tom Pidcock looking to cyclocross World Championships after winning first elite national title

Pidcock takes his first as Brammier takes her fourth British crown

The 2019 British elite national cyclocross races were contrasting stories, as Tom Pidcock won his first crown while Nikki Brammeier took her fourth.

Pidcock was the dominant man on the day, taking the lead on the second lap and riding to the line alone.

Brammeier defended her 2017 British jersey in a tough battle with Anna Kay (Experza- Footlogix) that saw her ease into the lead.

>>> Cyclocross: the ultimate guide to racing and training

Pidcock said after the race: “The national championships is always one of the goals of my season, and it’s nice knowing I’ve got the elite jersey to wear in every race I do next season.

“The World Championships [February 2-4] and the two World Cups over the next two weekends are the main goals now.”

Pidcock (TP Racing) held off silver medallist Ben Turner (Corendon Circus) by almost 90 seconds, with Thomas Mein of Tarteletto – Isorex finishing in third, 2-02 down.

Brammeier eased away from the field as her nearest rival Kay was forced to run back to the pits and change bikes, leaving the defending British champion to ride home.

Brammeier, 32, said: “I’m so happy. I really wanted this.

“Last year I lost out to Helen [Wyman] after a really good race, and today it was a really tough battle with Anna.

“I was attacking as she got a mechanical so it was rubbish for her, but she was so strong.

“It’s good to see what the future looks like.”

Medals were also handed to the best three under-23 riders in the elite races.

Kay, Ffion James (Storey Racing) and Sophie Thackray (PH – Mas/ Paul Milnes Cycles) took the honours for the women.

>>> Wout van Aert to ride cobbled Classics and Critérium du Dauphiné in debut WorldTour season

The elite men’s podium all fell into the U23 category, so Pidcock, Turner and Mein took the medals.

The junior titles were won by Harriet Harnden (T-Mo Racing) and world champion Ben Tullett.

In the under-16 category, Zoe Backstedt of Storey Racing and Corran Carrick-Anderson (Peebles CC) took the crowns,.

Libby Bell (Leicester Forest CC) and Max Greensill (Rapid Racer Products) won the national U14 titles.