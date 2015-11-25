New Kickstarter campaign claims to be the ultimate bicycle storage solution

The Stowaway sees bikes winched up to the ceiling and out of the way

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched for a revolutionary new bicycle storage system.

The Stowaway, which is aiming to raise crowdfunding of €100,000 (£70,300) by Christmas Day, uses a pulley system to winch bicycles out of the way, above head height in domestic spaces.

The storage solution has been developed to combat the combined problems of bicycle theft and limited living space in urban areas.

Hoisting the bike out the way on the ceiling is certainly a good idea, but you’d have to be quite brave to sit under it however secure it is.

The maximum weight the storage system can take isn’t shown on the campaign page, but by the looks of the video it will cope fine with a pretty standard road bike. It’s probably worth checking before hoisting up your Dutch shopper, though.

If put into full scale production the Stowaway may be the solution urban cyclists have been looking for to free up hallways and avoid thefts.