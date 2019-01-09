Paris-Nice 2019 route: Turini pass features for the first time alongside pro’s training climb Pelasque

A 25km time trial will be another key moment in the early season stage race

Full details of the 2019 Paris-Nice route have been published and it includes some appetising highlights.

The 2019 edition will include a climb never before seen in the race, alongside an ascent used for training by pros who live in Nice.

During the 77th edition of the early season stag race, which runs from March 10 to March 17, the peloton will climb the Turini pass, a test more familiar to racers of the Monte Carlo Rally.

The race will also tackle the Pelasque climb, often conquered by training pros who live around Nice.

Paris-Nice 2019 route: stage-by-stage

Stage one: Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint Germain-en-Laye, 138.5km

The opening stage is unsurprisingly a day for the sprinters around roads near Paris, with two third category climbs the only real features along the route.

Stage two: Les Bréviaires to Bellegarde, 163.5 km

Another sprint day, stage two takes the race away from Paris with pair of third category climbs in the early stages before the long drag into the finish.

Stage three: Cepoy to Moulins/Yzeure, 200km

The third stage of the 2019 race is a pure sprinters day, with no categorised climbs along the 200km course.

Stage three takes the race from Cepoy in the Loiret department directly south to Moulins.

Stage four: Vichy to Pélussin, 210.5km

The first day for the punchy riders to try their luck, stage four introduces five categorised climbs which are mostly loaded at the back end.

After a 5.7km third category climb 18km into the race, the course rolls across lumpy terrain before hitting four climbs in quick succession.

The cat two Côte de Trèves comes at 151km, before the first category Côte de Condrieu at 1.9km and 8.5 per cent.

There are two second category climbs in the final 20km, making this an unpredictable day of racing.

Stage five: Barbentane to Barbentane, 25.5km (ITT)

This stage is likely to be one of the decisive moments in the 2019 edition of the race.

An individual test that features a testing lump at the 14.5km mark, this could really shake up the general classification for the first time.

The day is longer than the 2018 TT, which came to 18.4km and was won by Team Sky’s Wout Poels.

Stage six: Peynier to Brignoles, 176.5km

Another testing day likely to suit punchy riders on stage four.

The course is again backloaded with categorised climbs after a rolling first 100km.

At 114km comes a second category rise, followed by a descent, straight into a third cat.

The final categorised test falls within the final 20km, the second category, 8km, 3.5 per cent Côte de Sainte-Philomène.

Stage seven: Nice to Col de Turini la Bollène-Vésubie, 181.5km

This stage is likely to be the decisive GC battle of the 2019 edition, featuring both the Côte de Pelasque follow immediately by the Col de Turini.

While Paris-Nice has never climbed the Turini, the ascent has featured in the Tour de France on three occasions – 1948, 1950 and 1973, with Louison Bobet, Jean Robi and Vicente Lopez-Carril leading to the top on those occasions.

The climb is famous for its appearance in the Monte Carlo Rally, which is raced over its tight roads and hairpin turns.

Pelasque, which comes just before the Turini, is a popular training climbs with professional riders who live in and around Nice.

Stage eight: Nice to Nice, 110km

The final day is identical to the 2018 stage around Nice that saw Movistar’s Marc Soler clinch the win from the hands of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Another day splintered with climbs, six categorised in total, means the GC battle is likely to be fought until the dying moments of the race.

