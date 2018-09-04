Greg Van Avermaet heads up GP Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal 2018 start lists

The BMC rider was second behind Peter Sagan last year
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) will line up alongside the likes of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) at the Grand Prix de Québec on Friday as well as the Grand Prix de Montréal on Sunday.
The Canadian WorldTour events form part of a double weekend and the circuit race duo is typically considered to be an ideal warm up for the fast approaching UCI World Championships.
The races cover similar terrain though the hills in Friday’s event are more numerous whereas on Sunday – when the total distance and climbing are greater – they’re longer. Both place the finish line atop of an uphill drag.
Reigning world champion Peter Sagan won the Québec bunch gallop in both 2017 and 2016.
Other former winners include Rigoberto Uran (2015), who attacked under the flamme rouge to interfere with the plans of sprinters, Simon Gerrans (2014 and 2012), Robert Gesink (2013), Philippe Gilbert and (2011) and Thomas Voeckler (2010).
The 2017 GP de Montréal went to Diego Ulissi – the UAE rider out-sprinting his breakaway companions to taste victory.
The first and last rider to win both was Simon Gerrans, in 2014, then riding for Orica-GreenEdge.
This year, Sagan skips the race duo as he’s pushing himself through three weeks of racing at the Vuelta a España, though Ulissi is back for a second dose of the action.
Van Avermaet – who was second at Québec in 2017 and and 2016, as well as winning Montréal in 2016, is on the start sheet for both events.
GP de Québec vital statistics
Friday September 7
201.6km distance (16 laps of 12.6km)
2,976m total ascent – 186m per lap
Grand Prix de Montréal vital statistics
Sunday September 9
229km (17 laps of 12.2km)
3,893m total ascent – 214m per lap
GP de Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal 2018 start list
BMC Racing Team
1 VAN AVERMAET Greg
2 FRANKINY Kilian
3 CARUSO Damiano
4 GERRANS Simon
5 SCHÄR Michael
6 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
7 WYSS Danilo
UAE-Team Emirates
11 ULISSI Diego
12 COSTA Rui
13 KRISTOFF Alexander
14 MARCATO Marco
15 MORI Manuele
16 POLANC Jan
17 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
Quick-Step Floors
21 ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
22 CAPECCHI Eros
23 CAVAGNA Rémi
24 DECLERCQ Tim
25 KNOX James
26 MARTINELLI Davide
27 SÉNÉCHAL Florian
Team Sky
31 ELISSONDE Kenny
32 BASSO Leonardo
33 DOULL Owain
34 GOŁAŚ Michał
35 KNEES Christian
36 LAWLESS Chris
Bora-Hansgrohe
41 BENNETT Sam
42 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix
43 KENNAUGH Peter
44 KONRAD Patrick
45 MÜHLBERGER Gregor
46 PFINGSTEN Christoph
47 POLJAŃSKI Paweł
Mitchelton-Scott
52 DURBRIDGE Luke
53 HAYMAN Mathew
54 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
55 IMPEY Daryl
56 KREUZIGER Roman
57 VERONA Carlos
Movistar
71 ARCAS Jorge
72 BICO Nuno
73 CARRETERO Héctor
74 CASTRILLO Jaime
75 PEDRERO Antonio
76 SOLER Marc
77 VALLS Rafael
Astana Pro Team
71 FUGLSANG Jakob
72 VALGREN Michael
73 HANSEN Jesper
74 CHERNETSKI Sergei
75 KOZHATAYEV Bakhtiyar
76 HOULE Hugo
77 CORT Magnus
Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82 BATTAGLIN Enrico
83 MARTENS Paul
84 OLIVIER Daan
85 VAN HOECKE Gijs
86 ROOSEN Timo
87 TOLHOEK Antwan
Bahrain-Merida
91 MOHORIČ Matej
92 BOLE Grega
93 COLBRELLI Sonny
94 GASPAROTTO Enrico
95 HAUSSLER Heinrich
96 KOREN Kristijan
97 POZZOVIVO Domenico
Team Sunweb
101 MATTHEWS Michael
102 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
103 ARNDT Nikias
104 CURVERS Roy
105 HAGA Chad
106 STAMSNIJDER Tom
107 OOMEN Sam
AG2R La-Mondiale
111 NAESEN Oliver
112 BAKELANTS Jan
113 BIDARD François
114 COSNEFROY Benoît
115 JAUREGUI Quentin
116 FRANK Mathias
117 VUILLERMOZ Alexis
Trek-Segafredo
121 DEGENKOLB John
122 BERNARD Julien
123 DE KORT Koen
124 GOGL Michael
125 STETINA Peter
126 SKUJIŅŠ Toms
127 STUYVEN Jasper
Lotto-Soudal
131 WELLENS Tim
132 BAK Lars Ytting
133 HANSEN Adam
134 MAES Nikolas
135 MERTZ Rémy
136 VANHOUCKE Harm
137 DEBUSSCHERE Jens
Team EF Education First-Drapac
141 VANMARCKE Sep
142 BROWN Nathan
143 CANTY Brendan
144 DOMBROWSKI Joe
145 CRADDOCK Lawson
146 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
147 OWEN Logan
Groupama-FDJ
151 ROUX Anthony
152 GAUDU David
153 BONNET William
154 MADOUAS Valentin
155 MORABITO Steve
156 REICHENBACH Sébastien
157 VICHOT Arthur
Katusha-Alpecin
161 ŠPILAK Simon
162 BIERMANS Jenthe
163 BELKOV Maxim
164 HAAS Nathan
165 FABBRO Matteo
166 PLANCKAERT Baptiste
167 SMIT Willie
Team Dimension Data
171 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
172 DOUGALL Nic
173 EISEL Bernhard
174 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
175 MORTON Lachlan
176 O’CONNOR Ben
177 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
Israel Cycling Academy
181 BOIVIN Guillaume
182 HERMANS Ben
183 JENSEN August
184 NEILANDS Krists
185 PERRY Ben
186 SAGIV Guy
187 SBARAGLI Kristian
Rally Cycling
191 ANDERSON Ryan
192 BRITTON Rob
193 DAL-CIN Matteo
194 DE VOS Adam
195 ELLSAY Nigel
196 JOYCE Colin
197 MCNULTY Brandon
Canada
201 CATAFORD Alexander
202 COTÉ Pier-André
203 LANGLOIS Bruno
204 PICCOLI James
205 ROBERGE Adam
206 WALSH Edward
207 ZUKOWSKY Nicolas