Greg Van Avermaet heads up GP Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal 2018 start lists

The BMC rider was second behind Peter Sagan last year

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) will line up alongside the likes of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) at the Grand Prix de Québec on Friday as well as the Grand Prix de Montréal on Sunday.

The Canadian WorldTour events form part of a double weekend and the circuit race duo is typically considered to be an ideal warm up for the fast approaching UCI World Championships.

The races cover similar terrain though the hills in Friday’s event are more numerous whereas on Sunday – when the total distance and climbing are greater – they’re longer. Both place the finish line atop of an uphill drag.

Reigning world champion Peter Sagan won the Québec bunch gallop in both 2017 and 2016.

Other former winners include Rigoberto Uran (2015), who attacked under the flamme rouge to interfere with the plans of sprinters, Simon Gerrans (2014 and 2012), Robert Gesink (2013), Philippe Gilbert and (2011) and Thomas Voeckler (2010).

The 2017 GP de Montréal went to Diego Ulissi – the UAE rider out-sprinting his breakaway companions to taste victory.

The first and last rider to win both was Simon Gerrans, in 2014, then riding for Orica-GreenEdge.

This year, Sagan skips the race duo as he’s pushing himself through three weeks of racing at the Vuelta a España, though Ulissi is back for a second dose of the action.

Van Avermaet – who was second at Québec in 2017 and and 2016, as well as winning Montréal in 2016, is on the start sheet for both events.

GP de Québec vital statistics



Friday September 7

201.6km distance (16 laps of 12.6km)

2,976m total ascent – 186m per lap

Grand Prix de Montréal vital statistics

Sunday September 9

229km (17 laps of 12.2km)

3,893m total ascent – 214m per lap

GP de Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal 2018 start list

BMC Racing Team

1 VAN AVERMAET Greg

2 FRANKINY Kilian

3 CARUSO Damiano

4 GERRANS Simon

5 SCHÄR Michael

6 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

7 WYSS Danilo

UAE-Team Emirates

11 ULISSI Diego

12 COSTA Rui

13 KRISTOFF Alexander

14 MARCATO Marco

15 MORI Manuele

16 POLANC Jan

17 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr

Quick-Step Floors

21 ŠTYBAR Zdeněk

22 CAPECCHI Eros

23 CAVAGNA Rémi

24 DECLERCQ Tim

25 KNOX James

26 MARTINELLI Davide

27 SÉNÉCHAL Florian

Team Sky

31 ELISSONDE Kenny

32 BASSO Leonardo

33 DOULL Owain

34 GOŁAŚ Michał

35 KNEES Christian

36 LAWLESS Chris

Bora-Hansgrohe

41 BENNETT Sam

42 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix

43 KENNAUGH Peter

44 KONRAD Patrick

45 MÜHLBERGER Gregor

46 PFINGSTEN Christoph

47 POLJAŃSKI Paweł

Mitchelton-Scott

52 DURBRIDGE Luke

53 HAYMAN Mathew

54 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

55 IMPEY Daryl

56 KREUZIGER Roman

57 VERONA Carlos

Movistar

71 ARCAS Jorge

72 BICO Nuno

73 CARRETERO Héctor

74 CASTRILLO Jaime

75 PEDRERO Antonio

76 SOLER Marc

77 VALLS Rafael

Astana Pro Team

71 FUGLSANG Jakob

72 VALGREN Michael

73 HANSEN Jesper

74 CHERNETSKI Sergei

75 KOZHATAYEV Bakhtiyar

76 HOULE Hugo

77 CORT Magnus

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

82 BATTAGLIN Enrico

83 MARTENS Paul

84 OLIVIER Daan

85 VAN HOECKE Gijs

86 ROOSEN Timo

87 TOLHOEK Antwan

Bahrain-Merida

91 MOHORIČ Matej

92 BOLE Grega

93 COLBRELLI Sonny

94 GASPAROTTO Enrico

95 HAUSSLER Heinrich

96 KOREN Kristijan

97 POZZOVIVO Domenico

Team Sunweb

101 MATTHEWS Michael

102 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

103 ARNDT Nikias

104 CURVERS Roy

105 HAGA Chad

106 STAMSNIJDER Tom

107 OOMEN Sam

AG2R La-Mondiale

111 NAESEN Oliver

112 BAKELANTS Jan

113 BIDARD François

114 COSNEFROY Benoît

115 JAUREGUI Quentin

116 FRANK Mathias

117 VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Trek-Segafredo

121 DEGENKOLB John

122 BERNARD Julien

123 DE KORT Koen

124 GOGL Michael

125 STETINA Peter

126 SKUJIŅŠ Toms

127 STUYVEN Jasper

Lotto-Soudal

131 WELLENS Tim

132 BAK Lars Ytting

133 HANSEN Adam

134 MAES Nikolas

135 MERTZ Rémy

136 VANHOUCKE Harm

137 DEBUSSCHERE Jens

Team EF Education First-Drapac

141 VANMARCKE Sep

142 BROWN Nathan

143 CANTY Brendan

144 DOMBROWSKI Joe

145 CRADDOCK Lawson

146 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

147 OWEN Logan

Groupama-FDJ

151 ROUX Anthony

152 GAUDU David

153 BONNET William

154 MADOUAS Valentin

155 MORABITO Steve

156 REICHENBACH Sébastien

157 VICHOT Arthur

Katusha-Alpecin

161 ŠPILAK Simon

162 BIERMANS Jenthe

163 BELKOV Maxim

164 HAAS Nathan

165 FABBRO Matteo

166 PLANCKAERT Baptiste

167 SMIT Willie

Team Dimension Data

171 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

172 DOUGALL Nic

173 EISEL Bernhard

174 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt

175 MORTON Lachlan

176 O’CONNOR Ben

177 SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

Israel Cycling Academy

181 BOIVIN Guillaume

182 HERMANS Ben

183 JENSEN August

184 NEILANDS Krists

185 PERRY Ben

186 SAGIV Guy

187 SBARAGLI Kristian

Rally Cycling

191 ANDERSON Ryan

192 BRITTON Rob

193 DAL-CIN Matteo

194 DE VOS Adam

195 ELLSAY Nigel

196 JOYCE Colin

197 MCNULTY Brandon

Canada

201 CATAFORD Alexander

202 COTÉ Pier-André

203 LANGLOIS Bruno

204 PICCOLI James

205 ROBERGE Adam

206 WALSH Edward

207 ZUKOWSKY Nicolas