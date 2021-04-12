Rapha expands flagship London coffee house

Rapha has marked the easing of lockdown in England by expanding its flagship clubhouse in London.

The Rapha Clubhouse in Soho reopened on Monday (April 12) after a complete refurbishment and an expansion, including more cafe space for London cyclists, and a new exhibition space.

British cycling clothing brand Rapha has spread its 20 clubhouses across the world, with seven in North America, six in Asia Pacific, and seven in Europe, including two in London.

The clubhouses aim to be a hub for all things cycling, with riders able to stop for a coffee, shop for Rapha kit, and also visit workshops and events in-store.

On the reopening of their new and improved Soho Clubhouse, Rapha said: “We’ve been making the most of the time we’ve been closed. With restrictions easing this April, our London Clubhouse is back bigger and better than before, having undergone a complete refurbishment.

“A stone’s throw from Piccadilly Circus, our London Clubhouse now features a larger café area and, most excitingly of all, a brand new exhibition space.

“In celebration of the Clubhouse’s reopening, we’ve created a program of rides and events so you can experience all the new space has to offer, from our first retrospective exhibition to engaging workshops.”

The Soho location opened with a new exhibition in the space, ‘Stitches in Time,’ a retrospective of Rapha jerseys throughout the brand’s 15-year history.