Richard Freeman permanently struck off over testosterone delivery 

Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off after ordering a testosterone package delivered to British Cycling headquarters in 2011.

The former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor has been given the strongest possible sanction by a Medical Practitioners Tribunal, which ruled his fitness to practise medicine is impaired by his misconduct.

Last week, Freeman was found guilty on 21 of 22 charges relating to a delivery of banned substance testosterone, which Freeman ordered “knowing or believing” it was to be given to a rider to dope.

On Friday (March 19), The Guardian reported that Freeman’s medical misconduct tribunal had ruled on a punishment, striking him off the medical register permanently.

The tribunal said: “In all the circumstances, the tribunal determined that Freeman’s actions would be considered as deplorable by members of the public and fellow practitioners.

“The tribunal considered that Freeman’s conduct surrounding the order of the Testogel amounted to a long and considered pattern of very serious dishonesty.”

Freeman’s Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing, being held in Manchester, centres around allegations Freeman ordered 30 testosterone sachets, which were delivered to British Cycling headquarters in Manchester in 2011, and then lied to cover up the order.

He had admitted 18 of the charges against him, but denied that the substance was ordered for an athlete to dope, instead claiming he was “bullied” into ordering the testosterone by Shane Sutton to treat Sutton’s erectile dysfunction – Sutton denied this.

But the tribunal found that Freeman had ordered the testosterone and that his “fitness to practise is impaired by reason of misconduct.”

Freeman has also been charged by UK Anti-Doping with two violations of anti-doping rules – possession of a banned substance and tampering or attempting to tamper with any part of doping control.