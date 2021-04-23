Richard Freeman will appeal misconduct ruling over testosterone order 

Richard Freeman will appeal the decision to permanently strike him off the medical register over a mystery testosterone delivery.

Freeman, a former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, was found guilty by a medical misconduct tribunal of ordering the banned substance, which was delivered to the National Cycling Centre in 2011.

He was struck off the medical register in March after the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said his ability to practice was “impaired by reason of his misconduct.”

Freeman has now instructed a new legal team to carry out an appeal against the decision, the BBC reports.

Graham Small from JMW Solicitors said: “Mr. Freeman is innocent of wrongdoing and we are confident that the truth will ultimately be recognised by the UK justice system.”

The appeal hearing is not expected to take place until November or December this year.

Freeman’s Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing, held in Manchester, centred around allegations Freeman ordered 30 testosterone sachets, which were delivered to British Cycling headquarters in Manchester in 2011, and then lied to cover up the order.

He had admitted 18 of the charges against him, but denied that the substance was ordered for an athlete to dope, instead claiming he was “bullied” into ordering the testosterone by Shane Sutton to treat Sutton’s erectile dysfunction – Sutton denied this.

But the tribunal found that Freeman had ordered the testosterone for an athlete and that his “fitness to practise is impaired by reason of misconduct.”

Freeman has also been charged by UK Anti-Doping with two violations of anti-doping rules – possession of a banned substance and tampering or attempting to tamper with any part of doping control.

Sir Dave Brailsford, former performance director at British Cycling and now team principal at Ineos Grenadiers, has yet to respond publicly to the Freeman decision, but Ineos has said they do not believe there was any evidence to suggest the testosterone was given to an athlete to enhance their performance.

>>> Cyclocross World Championships organiser quits over Arkansas anti-transgender laws

British Cycling described Freeman being found guilty of ordering testosterone ‘knowing or believing’ it was for performance enhancement as “extremely disturbing”, and that his actions fell “a mile short” of what the governing body expects.