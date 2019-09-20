Specialized shuts down website and headquarters as part of climate strike

US bike brand Specialized has shut down its website and global headquarters as part of an international climate strike.

Activists across the world are demonstrating to raise awareness of the climate crisis, with young people holding school strikes and public demonstrations.

The Global Climate Strike started on Friday (September 20) with another day of action expected a week later, with Specialized joining the action.

>>> Indoor bike brand Peloton could face a damages bill of up to $300 million

Specialized said in a statement: “This Friday Specialized will join the Global Climate Strike by closing our website and global headquarters to support the youth activists driving this movement.

“We hope that you’ll join us by participating in your local community, and show that together we can pedal the planet forward.”

Action is taking place across 150 countries in an attempt to spur governments to tackle climate change to safe the environment.

A statement on the official Global Climate Strike website said: “This week will be historic. In over 150 countries, people are stepping up to support young climate strikers and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels. The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.

“Now, millions of adults are joining in a huge wave of that will kickstart renewed action all over the world. The urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach and a just response centred on human rights, equity, and justice. Follow the actions and join the movement.”

>>> ‘We want to build the fourth biggest stage race in the world’: Tour of Britain reveals plans to expand to nine days

The Specialized website was shut down on Friday, with a message reading: “We’re closed.

“Our site is closed today as we support the youth activists taking part in the Global Climate Strike.

“We hope that you join us and participate in your community.”

This year Specialized also launched ‘The Issue Is,’ a campaign exploring the issues the cycling world faces, including diversity and inclusivity, body image and recovering from trauma.