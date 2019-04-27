Stalwart of British cycling Trevor Hughes has died

Trevor Hughes, a stalwart of the British cycling scene, has died after suffering a heart attack.

Bedfordshire Road Cycling Club (BRCC) posted an obituary yesterday saying Trevor had passed away after suffering a heart attack on April 16 and that they would post details of the funeral as soon as they knew the details.

Tributes have been paid to the man who was Chief Judge for the Tour of Britain for many years, as well as for the London 2012 Olympic Games’ road cycling events.

The Tour of Britain posted: “We are tonight mourning the loss of Trevor Hughes. He was an integral part of the British cycling scene for many years, and an invaluable member of the Tour of Britain, the Womens’ Tour and Tour Series officiating teams. Rest in peace, Trevor.”

Former President of the UCI Brian Cookson added: “Sad news indeed. One of the really nice guys and a great worker for the sport. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Retired British cyclist Dean Downing said: “Such sad news…so many great chats over the years with Trevor…he will be missed…”

“Trevor also supported many grass roots cycling events and always had valuable words of advice for those coming into the sport,” BRCC said.

“So sorry to hear about the passing of Trevor Hughes, such a lovely bloke,” said British cyclist Tom Mazzone, “always took a moment to chat and put so much of his time into cycling. I’ve known him for years, since I was racing as a junior. He will be sorely missed by all.”

Cycling Weekly’s thoughts are with Trevor’s family and friends at this time.