Strava and Le Col team up to offer discounts for every kilometre you ride 

Strava and Le Col have joined forces to offer a new type of discount that rewards riders for every kilometre on the bike.

‘Rewards for Riding’ is a reward scheme that lets cyclists earn money off their Le Col kit by riding further.

The partnership between social media platform for athletes Strava and British cycling clothing brand Le Col lets you earn points for every kilometre you ride, which can then be turned into discounts on Le Col’s whole range.

Founder of the clothing brand and former pro Yanto Barker, said: “For years we’ve partnered with Strava to encourage people to take their rides to the next level and fulfil their potential by setting challenges that reward performance. I’m delighted that we’re able to take things further and create this Rewards for Riding programme that recognises those who are getting out and riding, week after week.”

To earn your rewards, you need to set up an account at LeCol.cc and then link it with your Strava account.

When you’re set up, every kilometre you ride will earn you one point towards a discount.

Riders with 250 points get 10 per cent off, 500 points will get you a 15 per cent discount while 1,000 points equals 25 per cent off.

Barker added: “We know cyclists put in hours of dedication to the sport, so this collaboration with Strava gives our members a chance to not only be rewarded for their riding but also give them access to performance focused apparel that can improve riding times and experience.”

Strava and Le Col say they are already working on the next incarnation of the reward scheme, which will offer enhanced rewards to Strava Subscribers for every ride they upload.