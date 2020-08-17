Strava releases improved Goals feature 

Strava has now released an updated and improved Goals feature, to help you keep track of your cycling targets.

The social media app for athletes says the feature is one of the most popular features included in the subscription, as it allows cyclists and runners to set and track various goals.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Now following the introduction of a new paid-for membership system earlier this year, Strava has updated Goals to offer even more control.

The new feature includes a wider range of sport types, more metrics, privacy settings and duration targets.

It has also been moved into the Training Tab, meaning all your data is kept in one place.

The updated feature lets you set goals for all sport types, while previously it was only available for cycling, running and swimming.

There are now more than 30 different sports available on Strava.

For the climbing specialists you can set elevation goals, while you can now add monthly objectives alongside your weekly and yearly targets.

And with increased privacy you can now make your targets private.

According to Strava, athletes who set a goal of three activities a week instead of two tended to be more consistent and would eventually complete twice as many activities over the course of a year.

Athletes who set themselves a goal early in the year are also more likely to complete their targets, with 97 per cent of those who set goals in January increasingly likely to stay active.

In June, Strava also unveiled a new feature that lets riders top the leaderboard without being the fastest.

‘Local Legends’ is a unique new addition to the cycling and running social media app, which introduces a new way of competing on local segments.

Leaders in the new classification will be determined based on the highest number of efforts on a particular segment, so it’s consistency rather than speed that matters.

Earlier this year Strava made the controversial decision to remove a number of features from the free version of the app, instead aiming to encourage more people to subscribe.

The San Francisco-based fitness app has removed the free leaderboards feature and segment analysis, instead making them only available to paying subscribers.

>>> Goodyear launches competitively priced, easy to fit tubeless tyres

To simplify the offering, it’s doing away with the somewhat short-lived ‘Summit’ model and replacing this with one subscription price, at £4 a month, whilst offering current non-paying members a 60-day free trial.