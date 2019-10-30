Strava releases map upgrades

Strava has released a new map upgrade, which offers enhanced detail tailored for cyclists and runners.

In collaboration with custom map designer Mapbox, Strava has improved its mapping to offer more insights like trail names, elevation contours and better route tracking.

Strava CEO James Quarles said: “We are thrilled to share this significant upgrade with our members, with more terrain detail and improved accuracy and aesthetics of how GPS tracks appear.

“Mapbox is a mapping leader and we’re excited about the athlete optimised map that our two teams created for the global Strava community.”

Strava says that most maps are designed for car users, but the new mapping system takes focus away from car-orientated features like motorway numbers and replaces them with detail suited to sport.

Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen said: “I run with Strava wherever I am in the world and the new Strava experience is next level.

“The maps are gorgeous and it’s been pushing me to share these stunning routes even more because they look so good.

“[I’m] so pumped to discover new runs as Strava’s community shares their trails and I find new places to push myself even farther.”

The new feature was announced as Strava removed Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity for anyone recording activities through the app.

Strava revealed earlier this month that it found a bug that means pairing Bluetooth heart rate monitors and power meters directly with the app is causing it to crash.

The company announced that to counter this the app will no longer support direct Bluetooth and ANT+ device pairing, as the company says most people don’t use these kind of sensors.

Nothing will change for Strava users who record using a GPS watch or bike computer like a Garmin, but for anyone who uses the app for their activities they will no longer be able to include power and heart rate data.