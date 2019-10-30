British Cycling reveals incredible Lotus/Hope track bike for 2020 Olympic Games

British Cycling has revealed the new bike the Great Britain track team will ride at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The incredible looking bike was designed by Hope Technology and Lotus Engineering along with input from British engineering company Renishaw.

Governing body British Cycling describes the bike as “cutting edge” and said it has had extensive testing and production around the UK to make it as lightweight and aerodynamic as possible. The collaboration with Lotus is also a nod to Chris Boardman’s 1992 Barcelona Olympics bike, the Lotus Type 108, which he rode to gold medal victory.

Current British riders have already had the chance to test and feedback on the bike and will use it for the first time in competition this week at the Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus (Nov 1 – Nov 3). They will then use it on home soil for the first time at the next round of the World Cup in Glasgow (Nov 8 – Nov 10) .

“It’s a dream team of engineering prowess,” said Tony Purnell, head of technology for the GB cycling team. “Hope Technology bring high quality manufacturing standards and Lotus Engineering is renowned for lightweight design and outstanding aerodynamic efficiency. Both supported and advised by additive manufacturing experts Renishaw, who have ensured that Lotus and Hope have access to the most modern and fastest turnaround process from design to usable pieces.

“Following a terrific effort from our sponsors to bring this bike into reality, we have the task of evaluating the bike together with the English Institute of Sport to ensure it’s going to have the right performance in Minsk and Glasgow, and of course in Tokyo, and providing feedback to Hope and Lotus engineering teams.”

Little technological detail was given about the bike on its reveal, but what is most noticeable is the uniquely constructed seatstays and fork. Both have slim aero looking tubing, with the seatstays curving wide up to the top of the seat tube. The fork also flares very widely and is affixed to the head tube and the stem of the aero cockpit, which features the Lotus logo.

It’s not the first time British Cycling has pushed for innovative designs for its Olympic track bikes, with riders famously using secretly constructed unmarked, black bikes specifically designed for them at the home games in London 2012. The Great Britain team has been using Cervélo bikes since the 2016 Olympics in Rio but now switches to the Lotus/Hope bike in the build-up to next July in Japan.