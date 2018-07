Images from the opening stage of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under. Photos by Graham Watson

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) survived from a four-man break to take the opening stage win of the 2015 Tour Down Under, and with it the first victory of the 2015 UCI WorldTour.

Bobridge wears the leader’s jersey ahead of Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) going into the second stage of the race.

