TV presenter Susannah Constantine apologises after saying she wants to ‘drive into cyclists and kill the lot of them’

The TV presenter Susannah Constantine has apologised after saying she wants to run over cyclists with her car and “kill the lot of them.”

Constantine, a fashion adviser known for shows like What Not to Wear, went on a violent rant about cyclists on an episode of her podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction with guest Dr Sarah Parish.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

After Dr Parish revealed on the show that she would be taking on a charity bike ride to raise money for children’s charity the Murray Parish Trust, Constantine broke into a tirade about cyclists.

She said: “Oh I hate cycling.

“I won’t cycle. No, I f*****g hate cyclists. My husband is a cyclist and if I see him on the road on his bicycle I’m going to run him over.”

She added: “On the day when I know I’m about to die, I’m going to get in my car, aged 90, and I’m going to drive into cyclists wearing Lycra, kill them lot of them and go and die in jail.”

Constantine, 58, said she finds bike riders “irritating” and “arrogant” because “they won’t go single file.”

After being criticised for her comments online Constantine released a statement on Twitter apologising for her words, adding that the segment has been removed from the podcast episode.

Jeremy Vine, broadcaster and cycling advocate, took issue with her comments saying : “The last minority you can legally wish death on are cyclists.

“Come out with me on my bike one day Susannah.”

She said: “My remarks about cyclists were intended as a joke. I am not planning to run over anyone riding a bike and recognise that it was insensitive to say so. I apologise for any offence caused and remarks have been removed from the My Wardrobe Malfunction episode.”

>>> Snowdonia’s safe passing distance signs a UK first

Constantine added that she has agreed to take part in the Murray Parish Trust ride in 2022 and has accepted an offer to cycle with Jeremy Vine.