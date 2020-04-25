Tweets of the week: Chris Hoy, Greg Van Avermaet, Chris Froome and more

It’s got to the point where I don’t even remember what a real bike race is anymore. Virtual races, though? Can’t move for them.

Who needs the Alps or Pyrenees when you can have a limitless number of computer-generated mountains as the backdrop as you watch the pixelated backside of Nicolas Roche or Greg Van Avermaet rip the rest of the field to shreds? The victor coming to an abrupt stop after the finish line with no team-mates or media mob descending on him. Maybe this reticence is fitting for the strange times we currently find ourselves in.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Anyway, while the racing changes and morphs into something different, the tweets, those good ol’ reliable tweets, stay very much the same.

1. Good to see Chris Hoy hasn’t lost his competitive edge

2. There’s really not much to say about this one, I’m absolutely baffled

3. Chris Froome fires back 👀

4. Turns out virtual racing isn’t as safe as everyone had assumed…

5. …therefore it’s great to see professional rugby player Nemani Nadolo taking the proper precautions by wearing a helmet

6. Same tbh

7. Is…is Thomas De Gendt about to be unveiled as the new James Bond?

8. Lockdown SCENES

9. I was 100 per cent sure there wasn’t anyone on Earth who could’ve believed the Zwift graphics are so good they’d mistake them for a real-life outdoors ride but here we are

10. Could someone check up on Stephen please, tough look being dunked on by the second most-decorated Olympic cyclist of all-time

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.