Tweets of the Week: Elinor Barker’s new trousers, Magnus Cort interviews himself, and Chris Froome’s heart-warming moment

Well the 2020 cycling season is officially over to disappointment of many.

It looked like we might not have much of a cycling season, but thanks to the hard work of everyone involved cycling fans were treated to most of the biggest races on the calendar.

While there might not be any racing, the biggest competition of the year continues – Tweets of the Week.

Who can get in their quality social media content in the last few weeks of 2020, in the hopes of making it into the biggest awards of the year, Tweets of the Year.

This week we have an insight into riders’ off-season, Chris Froome’s heart-warming moment at the Vuelta, and Adam Blythe’s levitating bike.

1. What does pros do in their off-season? For Yves Lampaert, its play video games

2. Magnus Cort is an aspiring journalist apparently

3. This was a lovely moment at the Vuelta between Chris Froome and Rui Oliveira

4. Check out the upper body strength from Bora-Hansgrohe

5. Elinor Barker’s new fashion statement trousers

6. When the season ends and you have nothing to do

7. This might just be a little too much information from Dan Bigham

8. We would love some context for this one…

9. Is that bike levitating Adam?!

10. Fancy dress group ride with Mike Woods out in Girona

