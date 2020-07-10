Tweets of the Week: Geraint Thomas mistaken for Froome and Tiffany Cromwell teaches Valtteri Bottas a few things

Thankfully the cycling world is returning to normal.

The pros are stepping up their training and we’ve even had some pretty huge transfer news, with Chris Froome heading to Israel Start-Up Nation.

That has offered up plenty of fuel for the Twitter fire in the cycling world, with riders offering insights into their lives (and minds) on social media.

Here are a few of our favourite moments from the last week:

1. Did anything big happen with Dowsett’s Start-Up Nation team this week? We can’t think of anything

2. A slightly rude baby announcement from Van Aert?

3. Are we sure it’s Froome that’s leaving Ineos, not his lookalike?

4. Pretty sure Nibali is faster uphill than that machine

5. New rouleur to drive the peloton?

6. Vaughters knows how to congratulate his riders

7. Bidons to be handed to riders via fishing rods perhaps?

8. Valtteri Bottas has traded his F1 car for something more eco-friendly

9. Urán’s training partners don’t look too motivated

10. Fabio Jakobsen opts for a new set of legs

We’ll be back in seven days with more of the best from cycling social media.