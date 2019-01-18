Tweets of the week: Astana, Chris Froome, Philippe Gilbert and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Luke Rowe, Alex Dowsett and Steve Lampier.

1. We have no words…

2. And neither does Alex Dowsett

3. A bit of ‘back in my day’ from Lampier

4. Are you okay Phil? This looks a bit vicious

5. Yep, Dumoulin is never going to live that down

6. This gives me shivers just watching it

7. Bit of CW banter from Froomey

8. Luke Rowe not a fan of time trials apparently

9. We can only dream of that kind of weather here in frozen Britain

10. How Katusha (and a few others) get pumped before a stage

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.