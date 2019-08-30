Tweets of the week: Ellen Noble, Geraint Thomas and Matt Stephens

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Abby Mickey, the Tour of Britain and Ed Laverack.

1. Pro riders face tough decisions daily

2. Controversial sandwich choice for Rohan Dennis

3. You need many skills to be on TV, including stealth

4. British fans are the best

5. Styled it out nicely

6. One lucky fan gets a bonus hat from Lizzy Banks

7. Something I’m sure we can all relate to

8. What in the world is going on here

9. This one’s just heart-warming

10. Points to anyone who can guess tweet was about

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.