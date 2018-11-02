Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Alex Dowsett, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Jens Keukeleire, Adam Blythe and Katie Archibald.

1. Don’t mess with Rick Zabel’s hair – you have been warned .

2. Alex Dowsett caused havoc at Red Bull Timelaps

3. Finally the Hollywood Walk of Fame recognises Tony Martin

4. Jens Keukeleire gets sketchy in the household criterium series

5. Cav gets in the Halloween spirit

6. Wiggo gets past the hand-me-down stage in his career

7. Adam Blythe and Taylor Phinney talk fashion

8. EF Education First release new advert – we have no idea what it means

9. Katie Archibald talks parenting

10. Callum Skinner visits White House, dresses appropriately

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.