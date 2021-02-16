Van driver knocked cyclist off bike and then verbally abused rider 

A van driver knocked a cyclist off his bike and then verbally abused the rider, sparking a police investigation into the incident.

Officers are investigating after the driver of the Renault Trafic van collided with the cyclist in Hertfordshire on Friday, February 5.

The incident happened at around 11.50am on Old North Road, Royston when the cyclist, a man in is 50s, was knocked off his bike.

After the collision, the male driver got out of his vehicle and began verbally assaulting him.

Hertfordshire Police are investigating and are asking for any witnesses to come forward, including a Tesco delivery driver who stopped at the scene.

PC Zak Watson said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch. The van driver honked his horn during the collision so it’s likely to have caught the attention of those around at the time.

“In particular, we believe the incident was witnessed by a Tesco delivery driver who kindly stopped at the scene to assist. This person could have vital information and I urge them to come forward so we can find out more about what happened.

“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important for our investigation.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email PC Zak Watson quoting crime reference 41/9714/21.”

In a separate incident, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was recently hospitalised after an incident while riding his bike.

The Spaniard, a former two-time F1 world champion, was injured after the incident as he was cycling near his home in Lugano, Switzerland.

Reports suggested that Alonso, 39, was hit by a car and that he may have suffered a jaw fracture in the incident.

The team added that Alonso is expected to make a recovery in time for testing in Bahrain next month before the first Grand Prix of the new season.