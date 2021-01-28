Vacancy: We’re looking for a new Content Director

Cycling Weekly and its sister cycling brands at Future PLC are looking for a candidate to fill the senior and strategically important role of content director within the group.

Description

Our portfolio of cycling media brands including Procycling, Cycling Weekly and MBR are the most trusted brands in the cycling world.

This is a senior and strategic role with responsibility for designing the content strategy that supports the business objectives of the cycling group and then ensuring it gets delivered to the highest standard across digital, print and events. Mentoring and coaching other senior editorial colleagues is a critical aspect of the role, as is working with horizontal stakeholders to develop and deliver editorial strategy to deliver success in all areas from ecommerce to advertising.

Creating a clear content strategy for all brands that is supported by strong business rationale and aligns with the needs of horizontal stakeholders

Constantly track performance of brands in relation to expectation in terms of online audience volumes, web rankings, ecommerce clicks and magazine copy sales, audience responsiveness & delivering against budgets

Taking responsibility for driving the commercial side of the group forward, supporting the advertising teams to ensure they are supplied with any necessary product development news, trends, contacts and materials

Demonstrating a bias for action – using the information you have available to make the best possible decision

Mentoring and coaching editorial colleagues, identifying areas where people can improve and creating plans to support

Requirements

You should have

A strong understanding of cycling & associated audiences

Superb managerial & planning skills with experience of managing multiple brands and people

In-depth knowledge of all the key content distribution channels including print, video, web & social

First-rate knowledge of editorial SEO and analytics packages

Excellent magazine craft and understanding of cover design and packaging principles

Strong commercial thinker

Experience of managing budgets across multiple titles

Excellent industry contacts

Proven ability to write high-quality, engaging, relevant content

Ability to work as part of a broader senior management team and support the goals of others

