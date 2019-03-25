This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Wilier Triestina, Colnago Concept and more

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it's time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

>>> This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Dassi Graphene Interceptor, Lamborghini Pinarello and more

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

1. Alex Miles’s Trek Madone

Admiring the bike, and admiring the view.

2. Phil McNamara’s Pinarello Dogma F10 disc

A pristine Pinarello.

3. Bessem Haddad’s 2005 Opera Leonardo FP

Bessem called his Opera ‘My old lady’ and it is certainly an eye-catching one to say the least.

4. Calum Brookes’s Cinelli Experience 18

The pink handlebars are surely in homage to the Italian bike makers.

5. Chris Moss’s Bianchi Specialissima

Chris claims to love this bike, and judging by the previous Rate My Bike articles the Specialissima is favourite for everyone else too.

6. James Whelan’s Cannondale Saeco

Built up as a 1x crit bike, fingers crossed James remembers a cassette before the race.

7. Paul Curtis’s Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air

Not sure whether it is fresh out of the box, but Paul claims it still doesn’t make him go any faster.

8. Topias Thomsen’s Factor One

A classy number.

9. Draskovics Dávid’s Colnago

Aero gains.

10. And this week’s winning bike is David Brewin’s SuperSix Evo

David’s bike is a special edition Peter Sagan replica, from when he rode for the team and is just one of 100 that were made.

Congratulations to David for winning this week.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.