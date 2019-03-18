This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Dassi Graphene Interceptor, Lamborghini Pinarello and more

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it's time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

>>> The best bikes of the week from ‘Rate My Bike’ – a custom painted Fuji track bike, a 1984 Pinarello Montello and more

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

1. Craig Davies’s Bianchi Oltre XR4

The celeste paint job on every Bianchi makes them a strong contender every week.

2.Tom Hough’s Basso

Simple but elegant.

3. Andrew Perrin’s 3T Strada

The striking blue chain almost made us forget about the single chain ring.

4. Rick Perkins’s Pinarello

Rick has bought this Pinarello back to life, and it’s safe to say he is pretty chuffed…

“I may not have a vintage Ferrari but I have owned the two wheeled version.”

5. Scott John Halverson’s Specialized Allez Sprint

This looks fast before even looking at its name.

>>> The best bikes of the week from ‘Rate My Bike’ – a custom sprayed Felt, a Bianchi Specialissima and more

6. Geordie Steve’s Dassi Graphene Interceptor

It may not be clear in the picture, but ‘Geordie Steve’s’ steed has a paint job is in the colours of the Royal Engineers, with a cap badge detail on top tube.

Got to love a personal touch.

7. Mitch Page’s Cinelli

Take note future ‘Rate My Bike’ posters, contrasting backgrounds make for excellent pictures.

8. Sudo Nimm’s Pinarello frame

Sudo claims his n+1 is ready. However there are some notable things that are definitely missing…

9. Timo Worst’s custom Vetta

It’s not all about the latest tech, as this Telai Vetta custom frameset shows. Matching the Brooks leather bar tape and saddle bag is another personal touch.

10. And this week’s winning bike is Wai Lee’s Sagan Superstar Edition S-Works Tarmac SL6

Congratulations to Wai, for posting this incredible machine.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.