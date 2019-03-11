The best bikes of the week from ‘Rate My Bike’ – a custom painted Fuji track bike, a 1984 Pinarello Montello and more

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it's time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

1. Gary Hedington LOOK KG386 2002

The Mondrian colour scheme is a great throwback to the La Vie Claire days.

2. Adam Irvin – Pinarello F10

One Pinarello…

3. Wei Hang – Pinarello F10

Two Pinarellos…

4. Andy Chia – Tsubasa Crow

A bespoke carbon frame from the London based workshop racked up the votes this week.

5. Gordon Ruddock – Enigma Etape

With a two-day road trip ahead, Gordon looks to have everything sorted. With a couple of new matching bidons on the way.

6. Kevin Pettengell – Giant Propel

Is that a matching orange chain to go with the frame that we see?

7. Doug Adams – Cannondale Supersix hi-mod

Doug described this as ‘Another Supersix hi mod’. Not sure how many he owns?

8. Rick Perkins – 1984 Pinarello Montello

As Rick put next to his Facebook post ‘Here is a proper bike for you guys to rate’. He isn’t wrong when describing his Cromovelato Aqua Blue Pinarello which is fitted with a Campagnolo 50th Anniversary Groupset.

9. Bev Sorsby – Fuji Transonic 1.3 2016

When you write the statement, ‘Apart form my child its my pride and joy.’ you know Bev is in love with her upgraded Fuji.

10. And this week’s winning bike is Paul Morton’s Fuji Elite Track bike.

An eye catching frame which was hand painted by Paul’s niece alongside and even more eye-catching 24ct Gold Cranks and you can see why this was voted ‘Bike of the week’.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.