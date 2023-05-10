CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage five updates, three more riders abandon, Thibaut Pinot in early breakaway, stray dog causes Evenepoel to crash

Refresh

Evenepoel back safely in the bunch, 132 kilometres to go (Image credit: Getty Images) After that brief scare earlier, Remco Evenepoel is back in the bunch as the peloton begins to climb.



We've 131 kilometres left to race and the sun looks like its starting to appear. A welcome sign for the peloton.



Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Stefano Gandin (Corratec) and Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) are all still up the road.



After being involved in the leading group earlier, Thibaut Pinot is now back in the main field.

Thumbs up from the World Champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Evenepoel and his teammates are nearly back in the main field.



The Belgian has just given a thumbs up to the television cameras, so fingers crossed he's ok!



Louis Vervaeke was instantly by his teammates side when that crash happened earlier. Excellent quick respond from Soudal Quick-Step to the incident. #Giro 🇮🇹 - 🏁 148 kmRemco Evenepoel seems to be okay after all.#DomestiqueLive pic.twitter.com/PtIiUrRgxiMay 10, 2023 See more Here's a clip of Evenepoel on the ground earlier. ¡AL SUELO @EvenepoelRemco! 🚨🚨🚴‍♂️ Le ha costado un buen rato al belga volver a montarse en la bicicleta con aparentes gestos de dolor📺💻📲 Sigue la quinta etapa del @giroditalia en #E1 y en la APP de @Eurosport_ES pic.twitter.com/0C4wA2SasqMay 10, 2023 See more

Evenepoel is down! (Image credit: Getty Images) Terrible images filtering through from Italy!



Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) along with a couple of other teammates have just been involved in a crash in the rain. Evenepoel was sat on the ground for a few minutes looking in a bit of discomfort, but has managed to get back to his feet and remount his bike.



It looks like a stray dog ran into the road causing a Quick-Step rider to slip which resulted in a few others riders crashing.



I think the Quick-Step rider was Davide Ballerini.



Not what you need at all!



Evenepoel is being paced back to the bunch with several teammates in front of him.



There's no real panic and he should get back into the bunch fairly easily.... but is he injured?



Thibaut Pinot on the move (Image credit: Getty Images) Several riders have immediately launched an attempt to form a breakaway in the pouring rain, with the weather making conditions incredibly treacherous out on the road.



Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) is one of them.



The Frenchman has just narrowly escaped hitting the deck with two of his breakaway compatriots going down on an early turn.



You can really hear brakes screeching on the television pictures in the torrential rain. Not a day to be out on your bike whatsoever.



Here's some footage of the small crash. Stefano Gandin (Corratec) the first rider to crash is going to be sore in the morning! Ouch! 😬 Hoy la etapa puede complicarse un poco por las condiciones meteorológicas💥 Primeras caídas bajo la lluvia en el @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/n5I4QNSUuPMay 10, 2023 See more

We're underway! (Image credit: Getty Images) We're underway on stage five and it's absolutely pouring down in southern Italy.



173 riders have started the fifth stage after we've had three more abandons over night.



Along with Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) who has abandoned due to sickness, Valerio Conti (Corratec) and Ramon Sinkledam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) have also left the race.



Conti has a fractured pelvis picked up in a crash earlier in the race and Sinkledam has also gone down with sickness overnight.



We're just waiting for the flag drop from Stefano Allocchio to signal the official start of the stage.

ICYMI Giro stage four recap (Image credit: Getty Images) Aurélien Paret-Peintre of AG2R Citroën Team won stage four of the Giro yesterday.



On the mountainous stage to Lago Laceno, the Frenchman was part of the days breakaway with a handful of riders including Andreas Leknessund (DSM) and Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo).



After Leknessund launched a late attack from the leading group on the final climb, Paret-Peintre managed to bridge across on the false flat towards the finish line.



Eventually the Frenchman simply had too much power, flying past a tiring Leknessund to grab an impressive stage win.



However, Leknessund simply had bigger fish to fry.



DSM's Norwegian star took over the lead in the overall standings, pulling on the pink jersey at the finish. Leknessund took over the Maglia Rosa from Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and also became the first rider from the Arctic circle to pull on pink in Italy.



Leknessund now leads the race with a time of 14-35-44. Evenepoel is 28 seconds back in second place, with Paret-Peintre in third a further two seconds back.



Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is fifth at 1-12 from Leknessund, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in sixth at 1-26 from the Norwegian.



Great Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) is a further four seconds behind in ninth at 1-30.

Peloton set for a day of rain at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) If Thibaut Pinot's Twitter is anything to go by, then it looks like the riders at the Giro d'Italia are set for a day of wet weather riding at the Italian Grand Tour.



The weather in Italy can often be unpredictable in May, and Pinot shared a photo taken from the front window of his team bus on the way to the start of todays stage in what looked like a heavy downpour. Reality 🌧 pic.twitter.com/sdih42DsSOMay 10, 2023 See more The Frenchman's tweet was a jokey response to one from Jumbo-Visma which shows a line of team cars making their way to the start of the stage in what appeared to be glorious sunshine.



Pinot added the caption "reality" in response to the Dutch teams post. 👋👋👋#Giro #GirodItalia https://t.co/hYTeci2A09May 10, 2023 See more

