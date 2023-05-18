CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage 12 updates as Geraint Thomas defends GC lead; 'I'm from Isle of Man, we're used to this weather', says Mark Cavendish; Adam Hansen defends riders quitting ill

Refresh

153km to go: Eolo-Kometa, clearly unhappy at having missed the break (and there aren't many teams who have), are massing on the front of the peloton in an attempt to bring it back. They've got their work cut out.

154km to go: Sprint classification leader Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) is attempting to bridge across to the break, on the wheel of Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck). He's obviously acutely aware that Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is in the break - Pedersen is second in the sprint classification.

158km to go: They currently have a gap of 1min 25, which seems to be rising fast.

160km to go: So it's 26 riders to be exact, with a wide variety of abilities and a lot of strength in depth. They include Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who won stage six; fellow sprinter Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla); Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and Pedersen's team-mate Toms Skujinš, who's been very lively in this Giro so far.

164km to go: Ineos Grenadiers tapping out a steady rhythm on the front of the peloton, Ben Swift leading the way. There are 20-plus riders up the road but certainly no signs of panic here.



171km to go: A group of around 15 riders has gone clear. Some others are trying to bridge across. In fact there are splits all over the place. Bauke Mollema is among those in the front group.

"I'm not here to make friends": CPA president Adam Hansen defends riders leaving the Giro ill and, the race altering stages for rider safefy New Professional Cyclists' Association president Adam Hansen has defended the right of riders to leave the Giro d'Italia when ill, and the potential alterations to stages on safety grounds. The Australian former pro was responding on Twitter to an opinion piece in Spanish language website High Cycling, which suggested pro cycling is built on superhuman feats and should remember it is not immortal. A number of riders, including race leader Remco Evenepoel, have quit the race so far, with covid. In a post that he had originally posted in the comments under the High Cycling story, Hansen said: "I'm not here to make friends with organisers, UCI, teams, or even fans." "You, as a fan, might read that a rider goes home cause of crash a few days before or a flu," Hansen wrote. "But I know if a rider goes home because of a flu, he would have raced with that flu for days and been struggling and suffering which you can not see on TV for those days before deciding to stop." He added: "I know the illnesses going through the teams, and the riders' health is my priority. Rain, not a problem. Add 4 degrees, add a descent where you can not pedal, and body temp gets colder over time. And a stage where it's all uphill from the start, which creates peloton stretched long and many different groups where cars can not service their own riders, giving riders proper clothing is the difference." High Cycling writer Jorge Matesanz in turn defended his stance, saying: "I think there must be a solution that does not damage anyone of the four main legs of the table: riders/teams, organisers, sponsors and fans."

181km to go: The peloton is underway and there are the first few attempt to get away from the bunch. Nothing has properly stuck yet but stage winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is pushing the pace.

'I'm from the Isle of Man, we're used to it', says Mark Cavendish of the Giro weather (Image credit: Stuart Franklin / Getty) "That doesn't mean we like it though," he told the TV cameras with a smile before the start of today's stage. "But it's part of road cycling – we get on with it and hope for better weather." The Astana Qazaqstan rider finished third in Tortona yesterday – his best finish so far thus race. He reckoned there were "a couple" more stages left which were obvious sprinting chances – fewer than there might have been 10 years go due to the modern style of racing, he said. We'll assume he's talking about the comparative lack of predictability – great for fans, perhaps not so great for the sprinters and their teams. "First we've got to get through some mountains," he pointed out.

Cycling UK top women list opens for nominations Nominations have opened for Cycling UK's top 100 women in cycling list. The campaigning organisation does this each year. It's always a diverse list from community organisers to top level professionals in the cycling industry. If you know someone who you think should be on the list you can nominate them here.

Naughty Roglič One detail of yesterday you may have missed is that GC challenger Primož Roglič was finned 200 CHF (£180) for "unseemly or inappropriate behaviour". The race jury doesn't specify what exactly he did but in my experience that fine is often for taking a pee break at an inappropriate moment, such as when there are fans around. It cant' always be avoided unfortunately. We're keeping track of all the fines that are handed out at this Giro here.