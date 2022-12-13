CW Live: Mathieu van der Poel assault conviction quashed; Pinarello up for sale; Vittoria bring in private equity investment

Refresh

Vittoria bring in private equity investment (Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles ) The Italian tyre manufacturer Vittora has announced that private equity investors Telemos Capital has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake. The news, reported by Cycling Industry News (opens in new tab) on Monday means Telemos will invest alongside Vittoria’s senior management team and Wise Equity to advance the company worldwide. The investment will see Vittoria accelerate its plans for international expansion and further development of its products, services and channels. Philippe Jacobs, the executive chairman of Telemos, said: "We feel privileged to be the new owners of such a storied brand and are excited about the prospects in front of us, as we join forces with the Vittoria team." Here's what we thought of the new Corsa tyre with a nylon casing called the Corsa N.EXT that is designed to go head to head - or tread to tread - with Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 and Schwalbe’s Pro One TLE.

Pinarello up for sale (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) Italian bike brand Pinarello is set to be put up for sale, according to reports. The marque is being put up for sale by the private equity firm L Catterton that acquired a majority stake in it in 2016. Business news source Unquote reports that investment bank Houlihan Lokey is set to advise on a deal to sell the brand in the new year. The Accell group, which includes the Lapierre, Raleigh and Ghost bike brands, are among those reported to be interested. Pinarello has benefited from a strong relationship with Ineos Grenadiers and its predecessor Team Sky over the last decade in which its bikes have been ridden to Tour de France victory on seven occasions . Most recently the brand designed a highly innovative bike for Filippo Ganna's hour record ride. The brand has reportedly seen revenue nearly double from €50 million to €90 million in the last five years.

Miguel Ángel López dropped over ongoing doping investigation Astana Qazaqstan rider Miguel Ángel López has had his contract terminated over an ongoing anti-doping investigation in Spain. In a brief statement the team said it had “discovered new elements” showing a “probable connection” between the Colombian and controversial doctor Dr Marcos Maynar. Maynar, a Professor at the University of Extremadura, is at the centre of an ongoing investigation by Spanish authorities into alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. López was suspended by his team in July after Spanish media source Ciclo 21 (opens in new tab) reported he was intercepted by agents from the Central Operation Unit (UCO), part of the Guardia Civil, at Madrid-Barajas airport after arriving on a flight from Colombia. The rider released a statement which said the termination of his contract was "absolutely unjustified", and that he would counter the decision in court. Read a full report here.