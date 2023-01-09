CW LIVE: Mark Cavendish to go without favourite coach at Astana Qazaqstan; US cyclist banned on six counts of doping; Miguel Ángel López signs for Colombian Continental team; The fatal risk of potholes

Refresh

US cyclist tests positive for six banned substances (Image credit: Getty) A US cyclist has been banned from competition for four years after returning positive test results for six banned substances. Noslen Ruiz-Gutierrez, a 47-year-old category three racer, tested positive for dexamethasone, phentermine, 19-noretiocholanolone (19-NE), 19-norandrosterone (19-NA), and an anabolic agent in a urine sample collected at the Tour of South Florida in February 2022. Ruiz-Gutierrez bagged one of his best results on the first day of the three-day race, placing third in his age category. Speaking at a tribunal, the cyclist said: “I’m not the one who has to think about those things [anti-doping rules]. “That is USADA’s [US Anti-Doping Agency] problem, not mine. I don’t care to compete, I do cycling for recreation – not for competition.” USADA (opens in new tab) has backdated the start of Ruiz-Gutierrez's four-year ban to 22 December 2022, disqualifying all of his race results since 5 February 2022, the date of his urine sample.

Over 400 cyclists killed or injured due to poor road surfaces since 2016 Department for Transport data shows that at least 425 cyclists have been killed or seriously injured as a result of poor road surfaces in England and Wales since 2016. Last week, 84-year-old Harry Colledge died after his front wheel got stuck in a nine-inch-deep crack in the road and he was thrown from his bike. His wife, Valerie, has since called on local governments to fix potholes, which she says are a "horrendous problem" for cyclists. "Roads here are in a terrible condition," she added. "The lane where Harry died is used by heavy milk trucks, tractors, and lorries, so often subsides.” According to Cycling UK, 15% of cycling injuries in crashes are due to road defects. If you know of a particularly dangerous pothole in your area, you can report it to the charity's Fill That Hole portal, which gets filtered through to the relevant councils.

Mark Cavendish unable to tempt former coach to new team (Image credit: Getty Images) Greek coach Vasilis Anastopoulos, credited by Mark Cavendish as being crucial to the sprinter's 2021 renaissance, will remain at Soudal Quick-Step in 2023, despite efforts to lure him to join the Manxman at Astana Qazaqstan. A report today in Cyclingnews (opens in new tab) outlines that Cavendish had hoped to bring Anastopoulos with him to his new team, but any potential move broke down. The Greek coach is understood to have been pivotal to Cavendish's return to winning ways at the Tour de France in 2021, when the sprinter took four stage victories to equal the all-time record of 34. Speaking about Cavendish ahead of the race, Anastopoulos told Cycling Weekly: "When we first met, within five to 10 minutes there was a really strong connection between us." Cavendish too has spoken highly of his relationship with the Soudal Quick-Step coach, telling Procycling in 2021 that he was "doing every pedal rev with me. He's invested, so passionate." The Manxman's move to Astana Qazaqstan is yet to be officially confirmed.