Cancellation of Tour of Britain stage could mean £350k loss for Isle of Wight Council

Following the conclusion of Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour of Britain, news broke that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had died. As the nation went in to mourning, many sporting events were cancelled, including the final three stages of the Tour of Britain.

Stage 8, the race's finale, was set to be the most spectacular to date with an uphill finish above the Needles on the Isle of Wight. In all likelihood, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) would have won the stage to take the overall title and perhaps all classification jerseys with it. Probably. But we'll never know.

However, what we do know – according to a report on the BBC – is that the loss of that stage has left the Isle of Wight Council £350,000 out of pocket.

The race had already been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic before the rescheduled race was curtailed early.

The council told the BBC that the organiser has refused to provide a refund for costs incurred ahead of the event. Reportedly, organiser SweetSpot has not yet responded to requests by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) or the BBC to explain why £250,000 paid by Isle of Wight Council cannot be reimbursed.

Cycling Weekly has contacted SweetSpot directly to ask about the situation.

The Isle of Wight council has said that its contract with the organiser stated that in the case of an extraordinary event beyond the control of either party – a so called "force majeure" – then it would be entitled to a refund of the host venue fees, after real costs had been deducted.

The council states that SweetSpot was suitably insured to allow for this to happen, according to the LDRS. But it added that the company had "made clear" that "it would not be in a position to refund any of the money".

Further costs

Other payments had been made in anticipation of the Tour of Britain's first visit to the Island, including for road closure orders, marketing and public relations. Some fees were able to be recouped.

Even so, due to the last minute cancellation, the council still had to pay out £100,000 of public funds. Some sponsorship agreements covering costs had been agreed but were not possible when the event did not happen.

The council said a sum would be provided against a future cycling event on the Island. The council's corporate scrutiny committee is due to meet to consider the situation on 10th January.

All this is bad news for the Isle of Wight – in general and for its hopes of hosting the race at another time. Such disputes could lessen the likelihood of the Tour of Britain returning in the near-future, while any use of public money is, rightly, under greater scrutiny during a cost of living crisis.