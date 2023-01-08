Cancellation of Tour of Britain stage could mean £350k loss for Isle of Wight Council
Cancellation due to the death of Her Majesty the Queen has left a hole in the local authority's finances
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Following the conclusion of Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour of Britain, news broke that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had died. As the nation went in to mourning, many sporting events were cancelled, including the final three stages of the Tour of Britain.
Stage 8, the race's finale, was set to be the most spectacular to date with an uphill finish above the Needles on the Isle of Wight. In all likelihood, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) would have won the stage to take the overall title and perhaps all classification jerseys with it. Probably. But we'll never know.
However, what we do know – according to a report on the BBC – is that the loss of that stage has left the Isle of Wight Council £350,000 out of pocket.
The race had already been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic before the rescheduled race was curtailed early.
The council told the BBC that the organiser has refused to provide a refund for costs incurred ahead of the event. Reportedly, organiser SweetSpot has not yet responded to requests by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) or the BBC to explain why £250,000 paid by Isle of Wight Council cannot be reimbursed.
Cycling Weekly has contacted SweetSpot directly to ask about the situation.
The Isle of Wight council has said that its contract with the organiser stated that in the case of an extraordinary event beyond the control of either party – a so called "force majeure" – then it would be entitled to a refund of the host venue fees, after real costs had been deducted.
The council states that SweetSpot was suitably insured to allow for this to happen, according to the LDRS. But it added that the company had "made clear" that "it would not be in a position to refund any of the money".
Further costs
Other payments had been made in anticipation of the Tour of Britain's first visit to the Island, including for road closure orders, marketing and public relations. Some fees were able to be recouped.
Even so, due to the last minute cancellation, the council still had to pay out £100,000 of public funds. Some sponsorship agreements covering costs had been agreed but were not possible when the event did not happen.
The council said a sum would be provided against a future cycling event on the Island. The council's corporate scrutiny committee is due to meet to consider the situation on 10th January.
All this is bad news for the Isle of Wight – in general and for its hopes of hosting the race at another time. Such disputes could lessen the likelihood of the Tour of Britain returning in the near-future, while any use of public money is, rightly, under greater scrutiny during a cost of living crisis.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jack Elton-Walters hails from the Isle of Wight, and would be quick to tell anyone that it's his favourite place to ride. He has covered a varied range of topics for Cycling Weekly, producing articles focusing on tech, professional racing as well as cycling culture. He moved on to work for Cyclist Magazine in 2017 where he stayed for four years until going freelance. He now returns to Cycling Weekly from time-to-time to cover racing and write longer features for print and online. He is not responsible for misspelled titles on box outs
-
-
Wout van Aert wins round 12 of the Men's Cyclocross World Cup in the Zonhoven sandpit
The early stages suggested it was going to be a battle between the top four, but Van Aert went clear and never looked back
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Road racing set to return to the Isle of Wight
After the disappointment of the Tour of Britain cancellation last September, road racing is set to return to the Isle of Wight this May
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Tour of Britain to start in Manchester in 2023
The race will run from 3-10 September, finishing in Wales.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
British team Saint Piran and Lapierre call in lawyers over £100,000 dispute
Saint Piran have instructed lawyers to recover its claimed large costs involved after sponsorship breakdown
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Tour of Britain 2022: Details of all eight stages revealed
This year's race will take the peloton from Scotland, through the heart of England, before finishing on the Isle of Wight
By Ryan Dabbs • Last updated
-
Tour of Britain and Women's Tour generated £34 million in 2021, research reveals
1.3 million spectators also watched 14 days of racing across the two events
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour of Britain's TV audience grew by a third, global viewers top 16 million, in 'thrilling' 2021 comeback
More than two and a half million people tuned in to watch the star-studded race making its return following Covid disruption
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'There’s nothing wrong with a bit of help': E-biking up the Great Orme on a father-son Tour of Britain
A product review of the Kinesis LYFE e-bike? A British cycling odyssey? Or perhaps just a complete and utter boondoggle?
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Huge new cycling facility in Cornwall gets green light as part of Tour of Britain legacy
The £7million state-of-the-art hub will feature a road circuit and a BMX track, and could bring big events to the area
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Fans won't be allowed at start of Welsh Tour of Britain stages
The race has teamed up with the local councils to comply with Covid-19 rules in the local areas
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published