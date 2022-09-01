Man admits to robbing Mark Cavendish at Essex home
28-year-old man pleads guilty to two counts of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court
A man has admitted to robbing the home of current British national road champion and 34 time-Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish.
Ali Sesay aged 28 of Rainham, East London pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court this week.
Sesay admitted to stealing Cavendish’s watch, safe and phone as well as taking his wife Peta's watch, phone and suitcase.
Police reports said that the couple were intimidated and threatened at their house in Essex at 02:35 am on 27 November 2021.
Two other defendants from South-East London, Romario Henry and Oludewa Okorosobo have denied two counts of robbery and are due to stand trial on 3 January. Both of the men were remanded in custody at an earlier court hearing.
In the case of Mr Sesay, Judge Mary Loram QC remanded the 28-year-old in custody and told him that his sentencing would be adjourned until the outcome of the trial of the other two defendants.
At the time of the traumatic incident, police confirmed that nobody had sustained any injuries in the raid although Cavendish said in a statement that his family had “feared for their lives” and were “extremely distressed”.
Further reports from Essex Police confirmed that a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were items confirmed missing.
Earlier this year Cavendish became British National Champion for a second time. The 37-year-old won four stages at the 2021 edition of the Tour de France to become the joint record holder of the most stage wins at the race.
The Manx-man was left out of the most recent edition of the French Grand Tour with his team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl favouring the inclusion of young Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.
Cavendish is widely expected to be leaving Quick-Step at the end of the current season with B&B Hotels-KTM appearing to be a possible destination for the sprinter.
Jérôme Pineau, manager of the French outfit, has confirmed that discussions have taken place with Cavendish and admitted that “He is someone I like very much. I would love to have him come to us but it’s quite complicated."
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
