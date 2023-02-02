CW Live: Specialized axes women's kit brand Machines for Freedom; Dubai plots 93km climate controlled bike path; Milan-San Remo start moved and UAE Tour teams unveiled

Refresh

UAE Tour wildcard teams unveiled UAE Tour organiser Abu Dhabi Sports Council has unveiled the four teams that will get a wildcard invite to the second WorldTour stage race of the year. Israel - Premier Tech, Lott Dstny, Green Project-Bardiani and Tudor Pro Cycling will all be lining up on the start line in Al Dhafra on Monday 20 February. The least expected of these is Tudor Pro Cycling, the evolution of the Swiss Racing Academy team, which has not been invited to the race in the past. Riders expected to be on the start line include Tadej Pogačar, Mark Cavendish, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan.

Milan-San Remo to start in er... Abbiategrasso (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO / Getty) Milan-San Remo will start to the 25km west of Milan in Abbiategrasso this year rather than in the Vigorelli Velodrome where it started in 2022. According to a report in Dutch newspaper HLN, the announcement will be made official by race organiser RCS in the coming days. It's not known if the change of start venue will make a difference to the near 300km length of La Primavera.

Dubai's massive climate controlled bike path The Dubai government has unveiled plans for a 93km climate controlled bike path around the Middle Eastern city. The design, put together by URB architects, is part of a plan to make most destinations in the city accessible by bike, or on foot, within 20 minutes. As well as the bike path it'll feature fitness centres, sports courts, pocket parks and allotments. The government of Dubai wants to make it the "world's most liveable city" by 2040. The floors will generate energy from people's footsteps, URB says. "Ultimately, significantly boosting cycling has multiple benefits. Beyond reducing congestion, pollution & carbon emissions, cycling makes people healthier and happier," the firm boasts. That's all well and good but as anyone who's been for a 93km bike ride will know, why not just make it a round 100km?