Giro d'Italia live: Stage ten underway in the rain; four-man break up the road; Aleksandr Vlasov abandons the race due to sickness

106km to go: We've just had a shot of Mark Cavendish going out the back of the main field.... not a huge surprise really.

107km to go: Geraint Thomas has just had a bike change ahead of the descent. Laurens De Plus, his teammate, is admirably controlling the front of the peloton and pushing on through the rain.



It is so so grim out there.

109km to go: The breakaway are nearing the summit of the Passo delle Radici. Ineos, Jumbo and UAE are trying to take control of the front of the peloton behind them.



Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Gaviria (Movistar) are hanging on for dear life at the back.

112km to go: Derek Gee has just taken a feed back from a soigneur at the side of the road, ditching his rain jacket in the process.



The Canadian pulled a nice dry one straight out of the bag along with a bit of food. Keeping warm and well fuelled is absolutely crucial on a day like today.

115km to go:











The break have just under five minutes on the peloton now, Magnus Cort is currently on the front taking a really big turn.



Will the break make it all the way to the finish?!

118km to go: The break's gap is climbing, now up to 4-45. Right, that's me, Adam, off. Enjoy the rest of the wet stage everybody!

Michael Schär to retire at the end of the year (Image credit: Getty Images) Away from the Giro d'Italia, Michael Schär is to retire at the end of the year, AG2R Citroën announced this afternoon. It is no great surprise, considering that the 36-year-old has ridden with Greg Van Avermaet since 2011, who is also due to retire at the end of the season. One of the nicest guys in the peloton, chapeau to Schär on a lengthy career.

121km to go: Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) is changing his rain jacket, exciting. He has put a short-sleeved one on first and another one over the top. All with no hands, easy.

122km to go: The gap is 4-30 between the escaped quartet and the peloton. Speaking of the break, Davide Bais has briefly been distanced, but he looks like he is getting back on.

Aleksandr Vlasov abandons Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) has abandoned the Giro d'Italia. We reported earlier that the Russian was out the back of the race due to feeling ill, and now he has pulled out. We will let you know what was behind the abandonment when his team shares it. He was sixth on general classification, so there will be another reshuffle in the top 10.

127km to go: A change! DSM are on the front. Now that's a thrill.

130km to go: There is still 30km to go to the top of the Passo delle Radici for the break, which has 4-12 over the peloton. I wouldn't even be looking forward to the descent in this weather.

136km to go: Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) back in the bunch. Good for him, hope he's alright.

137km to go: Movistar are still riding at the front. It's wet. No change. The break has 4-10.

(Image credit: Getty Images) 140km to go: Not to overstate this, but it looks grim in Emilia Romagna. The rain is falling, the temperatures are not high. Let's hope everyone stays upright. Here's a photo of your break.

145km to go: The break did not contest the intermediate sprint, with Bais rolling across in front. However, behind, the maglia ciclamino contenders did go for the points that were left. Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) outsprinted Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) in Villa Minozzo, with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) following behind. Milan now leads the competition over Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) by 17 points.

Stage 13 shortened due to heavy snowfall (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 13 of the Giro will not go over the Passo del Gran San Bernardo because of heavy snowfall, the race's organisers have said. "Given the exceptional snowfall, and in the light of the avalanche danger, it is announced that the race will not pass over the Great St. Bernard Pass, but through the tunnel," Tuesday's press release reads. "The Cima Coppi will be moved to the finish at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo [stage 19]. The Gran San Bernardo remains a 1 st category climb, and points will be awarded accordingly. As a result of this change, the stage will have a length of 199 km."

Hello! Adam Becket here while Tom just goes and gets some lunch. It is sunnier in southwest England than in Italy, which is something 148km to go: Cort and Bais have joined up with Gee and De Marchi, so there is some serious power up the road. The four of them currently have 3-52 on the peloton.

151km to go: Bais and Cort are 28 seconds back down the road from Gee and De Marchi.





152km to go: With the weather like this, you get the feeling that the majority of the riders will just want to get today out of the way at all costs.



Gee and De Marchi's lead is gradually rising, the duo are working really well together here.

153km to go: Gee and De Marchi's gap has gone up to three minutes 44 seconds.



Back down the road Movistar are driving the pace on the front of the main field. Perhaps Fernando Gaviria is feeling particularly good today.

(Image credit: Getty Images) 153km to go: The rain is absoltuely lashing down whichc ertainly won't help poor old Aleksandr Vlasov at the back of the main field.



While we wait for further updates on Vlasov's health, have a read of my colleague Adam's latest piece on the ongoing issues with Covid at the Giro.





158km to go: Gee and De Marchi have three minutes 18 seconds over the bunch now as they approach the first intermediate sprint point of the day.

160km to go: Cort is somewhere in no man's land between the rbeak and the bunch along with Eolo-Kometa's Davide Bais who is leading the mountains classification.



Gee and De Marchi can't really afford to ease up, although having an engine like Cort with them could certainly aid their advantage.

(Image credit: Getty Images) I caught up with Jumbo-Visma's Tom Gloag last night at the end of the first rest day.



Gloag told me that he's also suffered with sickness earlier in the race.



The freezing, wet weather won't be helping the riders that's for sure.

167km to go: While it's all been kicking off in the main field, Gee and De Marchi have managed to build a gap of more than two and a half minutes.

169km to go: More bad news filtering through... it just seems endless at the moment at this Giro.



Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) was seen off the back of the main field earlier, we've just heard that Bora have just confirmed that Vlasov is suffering with sickness.



We don't know what sickness it is is yet though.



Vlasov is currently sixth on GC. Not great for Bora or the race at all.

172km to go: Tao Geoghegan Hart just managed to sneak across into the chasing group there.



Looked like things could suddenly get pretty interesting for a moment, but that's been quickly stamped out by the peloton.



There was no way Jumbo-Visma would have allowed him to get a gap.

174km to go: Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) has just launched a pwoerful acceleration from the main field.



If anyone is capable of bridging across to Gee and De Marchi, it's definitely him.

176km to go: That's all come to nothing though! All of the chasers have been caught, so we have just Gee and De Marchi up the road.



They have 33 seconds on the bunch at the moment.

176km to go: Gee and De Marchi have both attacked and disappeared up the road. They're both really pushing on.



The remnants of the initial breakaway were swallowed up, several other riders have now formed a new chasing group including Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates.

179km to go: After initial reports that team buses were instructed to follow the peloton, rather than head off course for a quick dash to the finish, new reports filtered through a moment ago that they have now been instructed to join the regular 'off-course' route to the finish in Viareggio.



There were initial suggestions that the riders could climb onto the buses for the day's main climb due to the weather, although the stage is now being raced a normal.



181km to go: Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is driving the pace on the front of the peloton at the moment.



Meanwhile Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) is out the back of the main field.

183km to go: So we have a break of five riders up the road.



They are Matteo Cattaneo and Louis Vervaeke both of Soudal Quick-Step, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Aleesandro De Marchi (Jayco-AIUla) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo).



The quintet have about 15 seconds on the peloton at the moment, several other riders keep attempting to bridge across.

(Image credit: Getty) After Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal on Sunday, Geraint Thomas is in the leaders pink jersey today.



Here's what he said at the start of today's stage:



"Luckily it's stopped raining for now, so I might be able to show it off a bit. I'll just try to keep warm because it's going to be a hard day. "It's a completely different race for us now this week and so a different approach. It's always a boost in the team to get a jersey and it's a massive honour for myself, it's the first time I have the pink jersey. I'm looking forward to it."

190km to go: it's all go in the rain! Mattia Cattaneo and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step) have both been at the forefront of the action as it looks like the day's breakaway is beginning to finally establish itself.



I'll have the full list of names up the road in a moment.

190km to go: Here's what Adam Hansen, the president of the CPA, had to say on the debate around the weather earlier: #giro To confirm, Stage 10 of the #Giro @giroditalia is under talks of making the stage shorter due to 3 degrees and rain at the top of the climb. 80km/h Gusty winds is predicted also at the top, plus landslides I head too. All stakeholders are there. The riders choice was to…May 16, 2023 See more

192km to go: There's several strong puncheurs getting well and truly amongst it here.



Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AIUla), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education_EasyPost) and Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) are all trying to get something established.

We're underway! 194km to go: The flag has been dropped and we're officially underway.



Once again the weather looks awful and riders are decked head to toe in wet weather gear.



Charlie Quarterman (Corratec) is straight out of the bunch and on the attack, looking to form a breakaway.

Stage ten possibly to be shortened due to bad weather (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders are currently rolling through the long neutralised start to today's stage, and poor weather at the top of the day's main climb, the Passo Delle Radici, could see the stage shortened. It's reportedly minus two with high winds at the top of the climb.

Pozzovivo and Schmidt both out of Giro for Israel-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images) Just as I set this page up, more riders have been pulled out the race due to illness.



Israel-Premier Tech has announced that both Dominoco Pozzovivo and Mads Würtz Schmidt won't start the stage today. Pozzovivo tested positive for Covid this morning, and Schmidt has been suffering with another unnamed illness.



With Pozzovivo now out, I make that nine riders out due to Covid. Unfortunately, Domenico Pozzovivo and Mads Würtz Schmidt won’t take the start of stage 10 today.Domenico tested positive for Covid this morning. Mads has returned negative tests but hasn’t been feeling well since yesterday and isn’t in a position to start. __🇮🇹 #GiroMay 16, 2023 See more