Giro d'Italia stage 11 live: Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons race with illness

194km to go: The three riders in the breakaway pose no trouble to the general classification. Champion is one hour and 11 minutes down on Pogačar, while Affini and Van Dijke are both over two hours in arrears.

200km to go: The trio have stretched out a gap of 1-22. Surprisingly, nobody has tried to bridge across. Perhaps a sign that the peloton doesn't believe in the breakaway today?

203km to go: Thomas Champion (Cofidis) bites the bullet and kickstarts the day's breakaway. He is followed by Tim van Dijke and Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Stage 11 begins (Image credit: Getty Images) 204km to go: The flag drops to signal the start of the stage. There was a slight delay to allow a few stragglers, off the back with mechanical issues, to rejoin the peloton.

The riders have just rolled out of Foiano di Val Fortore for 10 minutes of neutralised riding. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), "the only rider that so far showed some balls," according to Pogačar, is wearing the white jersey in Uijtdebroeks' absence.

There must be something going round the peloton in Italy. Cofidis rider Stefano Oldani is also a non-starter today, unwell too. ⛑️ Malade, Stefano Oldani est contraint à l'abandon sur le #GiroDitalia et sera non-partant aujourd'hui.Bon rétablissement Stefano !📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/TqIuextFhVMay 15, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images) The big news this morning is that Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), the white-jersey-wearer, has dropped out of the race. The Belgian became ill over the last few stages, and will not take the start on stage 11. "We are extremely disappointed that we needed to take him out, especially after we had to take out Olav [Kooij] yesterday," Visma-Lease a Bike DS Marc Reef said. "We are now in a situation where both of our guys who we had big goals with, where we could fight for, are both out. It's a huge setback also for the team." The squad now only have four riders in the race: Jan Tratnik, Edoardo Affini, Attila Valter and Tim van Dijke. "We need to stay positive," said Affini. "The four of us will be given the freedom to make the most of it." 🇮🇹 #GirodItaliaThe Giro will have to continue without the biggest smile of the peloton 😔. We regret to announce that Cian Uijtdebroeks is forced to abandon the race. Cian did not feel well the past days and after yesterday’s stage, he fell ill. We wish you a speedy recovery 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/L80yasqb2jMay 15, 2024