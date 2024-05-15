Live

Giro d'Italia stage 11 live: Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons race with illness

Join us for live updates from an expected sprint stage to Francavilla al Mare

Tom Davidson
By
last updated

Giro d'Italia stage 11 profile

(Image credit: RCS)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Today looks to be a sprint stage, with a flat run-in to Francavilla al Mare on the Adriatic coast. Still, with the way this race has unfolded so far, and Tadej Pogačar's will to win, don't expect any guarantees. 

Refresh

194km to go: The three riders in the breakaway pose no trouble to the general classification. Champion is one hour and 11 minutes down on Pogačar, while Affini and Van Dijke are both over two hours in arrears. 

200km to go: The trio have stretched out a gap of 1-22. Surprisingly, nobody has tried to bridge across. Perhaps a sign that the peloton doesn't believe in the breakaway today? 

203km to go: Thomas Champion (Cofidis) bites the bullet and kickstarts the day's breakaway. He is followed by Tim van Dijke and Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike). 

Stage 11 begins

The riders have just rolled out of Foiano di Val Fortore for 10 minutes of neutralised riding. 

There must be something going round the peloton in Italy. Cofidis rider Stefano Oldani is also a non-starter today, unwell too. 

Cian Uijtdebroeks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, there have been three bunch sprint finishes at the race, with no sprinter winning twice. 

KEY STATS

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.