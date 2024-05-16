Live

Giro d'Italia stage 12 live: Another opportunity for the breakaway as the race heads to Fano

All the action from day twelve of the Italian Grand Tour

By
last updated

Giro d'Italia 2024 route

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

138km to go: We're not too far from the start of the climbs now. The break has 1:10 as the peloton dips under a railway bridge. 

141km to go: 48 seconds for that group now. This could be the move today.... we will see. 

That four man move now has 32 seconds advantage. 

146km to go: We've got a fresh four man group tryingto build an advantage now. 

153 km to go: Trentin's move has been swept up.  A handful of other riders are looking to try and form a new breakaway. 

Jonas Vingegaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

156km to go: Its all over for now for the Trentin group. 

Filippo Ganna is in this group trying to get across.

160 km to go: Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) is the next man to try and get a group across the gap to the front. 

A handful of guys are trying to orchestrate a move getting across to the leaders. 

Now the bunch seem to have sat up a little and the lead the Trentin group has is now more than 30 seconds. 

173 km to go: The peloton are flying at the moment and setting a pretty intense pace. 

Enzo Paleni (Groupama FDJ) and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarche Wanty) are the other two riders with Trentin. 

180km to go: Trentin is really driving that move on. The gap is 22 seconds at the moment and rising. 

Jonathan Milan, yesterday's stage winner, was off the back of the main field a moment ago getting a bike change. 

184 km to go: Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling) is up the road in a three man move. 

191km to go: The flag has been dropped and we've got attacks instantly as riders look to immediately form a breakaway. 

Stage 12 route

Fabio Jakobsen abandons

General classification

