Giro d'Italia stage 12 live: Another opportunity for the breakaway as the race heads to Fano

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.
On paper, today looks like it could be a day for the breakaway, or potentially another sprint finish, but this Giro has been full of surprises so far. However, yesterday's stage winner wasn't a surprise.
Jonathan Milan triumphed in the maglia ciclamino in a fast sprint finish.
Today the riders face 193 kilometres from Martinsicuro to Fano and will tackle a series of small climbs along the way.
138km to go: We're not too far from the start of the climbs now. The break has 1:10 as the peloton dips under a railway bridge.
141km to go: 48 seconds for that group now. This could be the move today.... we will see.
That four man move now has 32 seconds advantage.
146km to go: We've got a fresh four man group tryingto build an advantage now.
Eduardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) is one of them.
Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) is also there as is Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AIUla). The other rider is Maestri from Polti Kometa.
153 km to go: Trentin's move has been swept up. A handful of other riders are looking to try and form a new breakaway.
156km to go: Its all over for now for the Trentin group.
They're almost back in the peloton.
Julian Alaphilippe and Jayco-AIUla's Luke Plapp have managed to join them but I think that whole move will imminently be swept up.
Filippo Ganna is in this group trying to get across.
160 km to go: Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) is the next man to try and get a group across the gap to the front.
A handful of guys are trying to orchestrate a move getting across to the leaders.
Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-Easy Post) is one of them.
Now the bunch seem to have sat up a little and the lead the Trentin group has is now more than 30 seconds.
173 km to go: The peloton are flying at the moment and setting a pretty intense pace.
Trentin and his breakaway compatriots are struggling to increase their lead as a result.
Enzo Paleni (Groupama FDJ) and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarche Wanty) are the other two riders with Trentin.
180km to go: Trentin is really driving that move on. The gap is 22 seconds at the moment and rising.
A handful of other riders are trying to get across from the peloton.
Jonathan Milan, yesterday's stage winner, was off the back of the main field a moment ago getting a bike change.
Looks like that's all sorted and he's back in the main field though.
184 km to go: Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling) is up the road in a three man move.
Looks like this will come to nothing though with the peloton just behind them.
191km to go: The flag has been dropped and we've got attacks instantly as riders look to immediately form a breakaway.
Stage 12 route
It's pretty punchy today as the race heads along the Adriatic coast.
Everything is adding up to this being one for the break today.
Here's a closer look at the route which features over 2,000 metres of climbing. The climbing alone should mean that few sprinters get to the finish at the head of the race.
Fabio Jakobsen abandons
Fabio Jakobsen abandoned the race this morning after coming down in a crash during the finish yesterday.
Not really a surprise.
Wishing Fabio a speedy recovery.
Not the news we wanted to bring this morning as @FabioJakobsen won't start today's #GirodItalia🇮🇹 stage 😔Beterschap, Fabio! We zien je snel ❤️🔗https://t.co/4978JzjwQi pic.twitter.com/YCPNVIpJsaMay 16, 2024
General classification
Here's how the GC looks going into today.
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 41-09:26
2. Daniel Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +2-40
3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +2-56
4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +3-39
5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) bahrain Victorious, +4-27
6. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +4-57
7. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, +5-19
8. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AIUla, +5-23
9. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +5-28
10. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +5-52
