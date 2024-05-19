Giro d'Italia stage 15 live: Tadej Pogačar faces tough test on queen stage

Refresh

104km to go: With a lull in the racing, now's a good time for a reminder of the race situation. We have a six-rider breakaway (Bayer, Ballerini, Scaroni, Wood, Pellizzari and Tonelli), with a two-minute advantage over a 47-rider chasing group. The peloton, which is where Pogačar and all his GC chums sit, are around five minutes behind the front of the race. 25km to the Mortirolo.

111km to go: We are now officially at the halfway point of stage 15. For those of you who woke up early this Sunday morning to watch from the flag drop, I salute you. For those of you just tuning in now, congratulations on having better things to do with your weekend.

115km to go: If you're wondering who's in the chasing group, now 1-50 behind, the official Giro account has spared me the job of writing all the names out. Thread below. [THREAD] - The composition of the chasing group. #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/WFOQF1Znp6May 19, 2024

Here's a closer look at the Mortirolo, one of the Giro's most famous ascents. It's a steady climb, but as seems to be customary in Italy, one that kicks up towards the top. It last featured in the race two years ago, when, like today, it came mid-stage in a proper mountains day. Jan Hirt, now of Soudal Quick-Step, won that day, his only WorldTour victory to date still. (Image credit: RCS)

127km to go: The riders are now enjoying a rare stretch of flat road. Many are taking the opportunity to take on some lunch and recover before the next mountains test. That will be the cat-one Passo del Mortirolo, which starts with 79km remaining.

137km to go: Ladies and gentlemen, I regret to confirm that the mega breakaway is now over. It was short-lived, but it will be remembered fondly. Our breakaway is now six riders. The other 46 are now teetering between them and the peloton.

142km to go: Six riders have wriggled free from the mega breakaway on the descent: Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Deceuninck), Davide Ballerini, Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan), Giulio Pellizzari, Alessandro Tonelli (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) and Harrison Wood (Cofidis), the 23-year-old Brit on his Grand Tour debut. They're a minute up the road.

150km to go: The gap from the mega breakaway to the peloton is 4-38. I won't bore you with the names of all 54 of them, but here are the escapees who are best placed in the GC: Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling), +9-11

Davide Piganzoli (Polti Kometa), +14-11

Simon Geschke (Cofidis), +17-35

Juanpe López (Lidl-Trek), +20-01

Luca Covili (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè), +20-06 If things go well for Storer, he could find himself in the top 10 at the end of the day.

157km to go: Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan) takes maximum points over the summit. Fair play to Simon Geschke (Cofidis) who, having missed the initial breakaway, kickstarted the chasing move, and clawed back the gap to take second on the climb.

158km to go: Ladies and gentlemen, we have a mega breakaway. The two front groups up the road come together as they approach the summit of the cat-two climb. There are around 60 riders in the group.

159km to go: Three Italian climbers have bridged across to the front group. They are: Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè), Davide Piganzoli (Polti Kometa) and Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan). After a few of the early escapees fell away, the group is restored at 12 riders. The giant pack of chasers are at 40 seconds behind.

161km to go: Four kilometres from the summit and Caleb Ewan (Jayco AlUla) is going backwards out of the breakaway. It was probably a good idea for the Australian to get a head start today, but it could be a long afternoon for him now.

164km to go: The initial breakaway looks doomed. Their advantage to the chasers, all 46 of them, is now under a minute.

166km to go: The chasing group is really winding it up on this climb. There's still 9km to go until the top, and the gap to the breakaway has reduced to 1-30. If the two groups come together, we could be looking at a mega breakaway of around 60 riders.

169km to go: The chasing group has now swelled to around 50 riders. I won't name them all, but some of the bigger names include Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Juanpe López (Lidl-Trek). They're 2-21 down on the 12 escapees, with the peloton, and Tadej Pogačar, a further minute behind.

171km to go: We're onto the second climb of the day and, appropriately, it's a cat-two. 13.9km at 6.6%.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas is expecting a "big, big day" today, he said on his podcast earlier this week. "[The plan is] obviously to be ready to be aggressive if the moment's there and the legs are good. But just race the race, you know?" he said. "For sure, we'll have some sort of plan at the start, but I think it's definitely a day where you want to try and have a good day. We'll see what happens." The Welshman bunnyhopped Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yesterday's time trial to reclaim his second place in the GC. Can he take time back on Pogačar in Livigno?

180km to go: A large chasing group formed on the climb, and there are now 14 riders between the breakaway and the peloton. Simon Geschke (Cofidis) is among them, as are Colombian climbing duo Einer Rubio and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

184km to go: Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) pips Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Wanty) to maximum points over the cat-three climb. Calmejane was not expecting the sneaky move, and offers a few, presumably stern, words to the Kiwi on the descent.

189km to go: Geschke takes matters into his own hands. The Cofidis rider has left his teammates behind on the categorised climb and gone in search of the breakaway. They're three minutes up the road.

192km to go: The first categorised climb begins. It's 7.6km in length, classified as a category-three, and climbs to Lodrino. Don't expect fireworks this early.

193km to go: Cofidis are still riding hard on the front, but the gap to the breakaway is only going out. It's 3-40 now, and it looks like Geschke won't be getting many mountains points today.

200km to go: It's been a fast start to stage 15. The average speed is 47.5km/h, and the breakaway has quickly stretched out a three-minute advantage.

203km to go: Right, who had Cofidis pulling in the peloton on their bingo card? Presumably, the French team are riding to protect Simon Geschke, who is second in the mountains classification, and wearing the blue jersey on loan from Pogačar. The German has missed the breakaway, so there will be slim pickings for him today.

211km to go: That was the easiest formed breakaway I've seen all race. There were no complaints from the GC teams, who have settled down behind. Here's who's up the road: Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqtsan)

Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan)

Harrison Wood (Cofidis)

Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ)

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ)

Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ)

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Wanty)

Bert van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick-Step)

Caleb Ewan (Jayco AlUla)

Davide Bais (Polti Kometa)

Alessandro Tonelli (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) Calmejane is the highest place in the general classification, 24th overall, at 31-36.

217km to go: 12 riders have gone clear with a 30-second lead. Movistar and Visma-Lease a Bike have missed the move, and both have busy riders at the front of the peloton, trying to wriggle away.

222km go to: There are attacks for the breakaway immediately. Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) leads the move, with nine riders on his wheel. Among them, curiously, is sprinter Caleb Ewan (Jayco AlUla).

Stage 15 begins (Image credit: Getty Images) 222km to go: The official start is given and the long slog to Livigno commences. Here's a picture of Tadej Pogačar at the sign-on this morning. The Slovenian has been really looking forward to this stage. Livigno is one of his favourite training haunts. He spent four weeks there at altitude in 2022.

The riders roll out for the neutral start in Manerba del Garda. They'll have 6.7km to warm up the legs, before the official 222km begin.

Are you as excited for today as Lidl-Trek? Chapeau to Jonathan Milan for being in such high spirits. He's likely to finish today in the gruppetto, which will probably ride an hour longer than the first finishers. Getting ready for the queen stage with the dancing queen 👑 #Giroditalia pic.twitter.com/MUPwo71HwyMay 19, 2024

Key timings for stage 15 (in BST): Roll-out: 9:25

Race start: 9:40

Expected finish: 16:00 That's right, it's likely to be over six hours in the saddle for the riders today.