Giro d'Italia live: Stage 11 underway; Six-man break up road; Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders out with Covid

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images) 116km to go: The breakaway has 2-45 on the peloton. That's about it. Meanwhile, more excitingly, the Giro d'Italia special train is back. Here's the piece I wrote last year all about the exciting development from Trenitalia.

119km to go: The break is in a tunnel. I love tunnels in bike races. More tunnels, please.

122km to go: The break has three minutes again! Huge news!

129km to go: The peloton is taking it relatively easy down this descent, with Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Victorious and Astana-Qazaqstan still on the front. The gap has gone up to 2-48.

139km to go: Over the top of Passo del Bracco, and Veljko Stojnić (Corratec-Selle Italia) takes the points, followed by Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa) and Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)

143km to go: Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is hanging off the back of the peloton... His team will be hoping that he can stick around in the bunch and therefore sprint for victory.

145km to go: The break has 2-33 on the peloton, where Bahrain-Victorious, Trek-Segafredo and Astana-Qazaqstan are on the front. It is pretty controlled.

Christophe Laporte signs contract extension (Image credit: Getty Images) Christophe Laporte has signed a contract extension with Jumbo-Visma, keeping him at the Dutch squad to 2026. The Frenchman won Dwars door Vlaanderen and Gent-Wevelgem this year. After rumours about other teams hoping to sign Laporte, Wednesday is confirmation that he feels at home at Jumbo-Visma. "I feel great here," he said. "This team works in an extremely professional way, but at the same time, it feels very familiar. From the first day I arrived, there was a lot of trust in the team. "I thank everyone, the staff and the riders, for that. I am still learning every day, and I want to advance with the team. I know that if I stay here, I can reach my potential."

148km to go: The break is about to tackle the Passo del Bracco, 10.1km at 4.4%, with the peloton 2-31 behind.

157km to go: The breakaway raced for the intermediate sprint, with Veljko Stojnić (Corratec-Selle Italia) taking the honours. Behind, in the peloton, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) duked it out for the remaining points, with the latter taking two and the former one. The time gap is 2-31.

165km to go: Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had a mechanical, but is safely back in the bunch. Phew.

171km to go: The sun is still out. The gap is well below three minutes now, which is interesting - just 2-41. Bahrain-Victorious is at the front, and Jumbo-Visma is near the front too.

180km to go: The gap is 3-18 now, which makes you wonder if the breakaway will be brought too early, which would cause chaos. An easier day if you are not one of the six men up front, or one of the men riding on the front of the bunch.

187km to go: whispers this looks like it might be a bit of a dull day, until the end that is. There are three classified climbs to come, of course, but the trio are not going to cause too many problems. The good news is that the average speed is high, so that's good.

192km to go: The gap has already been brought back to 3-44, so the break has no chance at all as it currently stands. The sprint teams are desperate to ensure this ends in a bunch finish. Your main contenders, should a sprint occur in Tortona: Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious), Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla).

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here is your day's break: two Italians, a Croatian, a Belgian, a Spaniard and a Frenchman.

(Image credit: Getty Images) 199km to go: The sun is out. Do not adjust your sets, the sun is out.

200km to go: The sprint teams really don't want to give the break any advantage, with Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Victorious, Movistar and Astana-Qazaqstan already riding on the front. The gap is four minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images) 203km to go: Incidentally, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has a pink helmet on today now he has officially secured the maglia rosa. He didn't wear one on Tuesday because it seemed impolite, with Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal. Now though, he can go full pink.

207km to go: With the day's break comfortably established, it's time for people to stop and relieve themselves. Not that the men in the break have that advantage. They have three minutes over the peloton, and that gap will grow. This is perfect for both the sprint teams and the GC teams - unless something ridiculous happens, these six are not making it to the finish, and there is no one there to worry about.

Six man break up road 210km to go: Well, that looks like the day's break has been established. The members are: Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa), Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnić (both Corratec-Selle Italia), and Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

214km to go: It looks like Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Victorious are policing the front of the peloton very carefully. They want a move of two or three to do the work. Another attack from Corratec among others goes.

215km to go: The break is very much still not established. There's an Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider out in front, chased by multiple others. This probably won't last, unless the Intermarché man wants to stay out there alone. More attacks from EOLO-Kometa, Cofidis and more. Bahrain-Victorious shut that down.

Stage 11 is go 219km to go: And we are off! Charlie Quarterman (Corratec-Selle Italia) is one of the first to try and attack. This will go on for a while, there are 70km to the top of the first climb of the day.

If you wanted to know what was going on with Covid at the Giro, you could do worse than read my explainer of everything, that I wrote yesterday before six more riders left with the virus.

Stage 11 in neutralised zone (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders are currently riding towards kilometre 0 for stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. The skies look grey again, but the peloton will be hoping for a drier day than Tuesday. There are three classified climbs on the menu today: two third-category efforts and a fourth, so if the sprint teams can keep control it could end in a bunch finish. Or, will the breakaway win again?

Arnaud De Lie fractured sternum in 4 Jours de Dunkerque crash (Image credit: Getty Images) There was a giant crash at stage one of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque on Tuesday, which means Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Benjamin Perry (Human Powered Health), Barnabás Peák (Human Powered Health) and Théo Delacroix (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) will all not start stage two. The first rider, De Lie, suffered a fracture to his sternum along with a broken rib, a collapsed lung and a broken left collarbone in the crash, and will be undergoing surgery soon.

Three more riders depart Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Three more riders - not from Soudal Quick-Step - will not start stage 11. They are Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo), Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia) and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën). The latter two have tested positive for Covid, while the former is just regularly ill. “Andrea has tested positive for Covid-19. He was immediately isolated from the other riders on the team, who all tested negative. He will return home today,” explained Etienne Barbiche, the team's doctor said.