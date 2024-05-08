Giro d'Italia stage 5 live: Will it be another test for the sprinters?

Morning, and welcome to today's Giro d'Italia stage. James Shrubsall here to keep you and the riders company for this 178km trek southwards along the coast from Genova to historic Lucca in Tuscany.
It's not looking like a GC day (though for Tadej Pogačar, any day seems to be a GC day), but with a sizeable cat-three climb along the way and a cat-four around 20km from the finish, it could certainly be one for the breakaways.
Three sprints in-between those climbs could see ciclamino man Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) tussle over the points with big rival Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) too.
They could well contest the finish in another bunch sprint too, if their teams can keep the escapees in check over that final climb to Montemagno.
Here's the stage profile for today. There is also an Intergiro sprint with 120km to go in Luni - read our guide to that odd competition here. If you want to see the full route, take a look at our complete run-through.
The race begins at 1300 European time, so we'll be back with you in around an hour. Get your snacks ready...
Take a look back at Tuesday's stage, which was won by Jonathan Milan, and the full standings of the race so far. Pogačar is in pink, obviously.
