Giro d'Italia stage 5 live: Will it be another test for the sprinters?

All the action from stage five of the Giro d'Italia 2024 – as it happens

Morning, and welcome to today's Giro d'Italia stage. James Shrubsall here to keep you and the riders company for this 178km trek southwards along the coast from Genova to historic Lucca in Tuscany.

It's not looking like a GC day (though for Tadej Pogačar, any day seems to be a GC day), but with a sizeable cat-three climb along the way and a cat-four around 20km from the finish, it could certainly be one for the breakaways.

The race begins at 1300 European time, so we'll be back with you in around an hour. Get your snacks ready...

Take a look back at Tuesday's stage, which was won by Jonathan Milan, and the full standings of the race so far. Pogačar is in pink, obviously.

