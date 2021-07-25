Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's road race LIVE: Follow live updates as the women's peloton fights for gold

Hello and welcome to Cycling Weekly coverage from the women's Olympic road race in Tokyo.
Full list of starters today:
The gap to the break has jumped up to around seven minutes to the peloton, with the two chasers around a minute behind with 108km to go.
There's under 40km to go until the major climb up the Donushi Pass. We'll likely see a high pace there to thin out the bunch, although with such small teams it will be difficult for and squad to take full control
There's five riders in a break away out front, which includes:
Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria), Carla Oberholzer (South Africa), Vera Looser (Namibia), Omer Shapira (Israel) and Anna Plitcha (Poland).
They currently have a gap of a little over four minutes heading towards the first climb, with two riders chasing behind them to try and make it into the break.
Selam Amha (Ethiopia) and Mosana Debesay (Eritrea) and the two riders chasing on behind
The race is well underway, the 67 riders have 118km to go
Here's the profile for today's stage, a 137km route from Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway that sees the riders take on over 2500m of climbing
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the women's road race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!