Tokyo Olympics: Team GB reveals full list of cyclists competing
Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock among the star names
The full list of cyclists competing in the Tokyo Olympics has been confirmed, with Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock headlining the roster.
On Monday (June 21) British Cycling revealed the 26 riders from 14 disciplines who will compete in Japan this summer, with GB represented by a mixture of experienced Olympians and debutants.
The road race teams will be stacked with WorldTour talent like Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and 2018 Tour de France winner Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), while the track team will feature a selection of Olympic gold medallists.
British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “I am incredibly excited by the squad we have selected to represent Team GB in Tokyo, and there will be plenty for British cycling fans to cheer for during the Olympic Games.
“We have six Olympic Champions bolstering our squad, with Geraint Thomas, Ed Clancy, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald all very driven to add more medals to their palmarès.
“At the other end of the spectrum, we pride ourselves on the strength of our pathway, and this is evident in the team we have selected with recent Academy graduates making our Olympic team. Josie Knight, Ethan Vernon and Anna Shackley have seized every opportunity this additional year has given them and it will be testament to the work of our pathway programme to see them on the start line in Tokyo.”
In the men’s road race, Team GB have four riders competing in Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart, along with Simon and Adam Yates.
In the men’s time trial, British hopes will lie with Geoghegan Hart and Thomas.
On the women’s side of the competition, Lizzie Deignan and Anna Shackley will fly the Union Jack, with Shackley also racing the TT.
Tom Pidcock will be making his Olympic debut in the mountain bike event, while Evie Richards will also be racing the MTB.
Both the men’s and women’s track squads will feature some of the biggest British names, including Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker, Ed Clancy and Jason Kenny.
>>> Internal competition for Olympic spots means 'you never ever chill out', says Elinor Barker
Park added: “We are renowned for our domination in the track events and, while we have a realistic expectation that the rest of the world will be more competitive than ever this year, I am still extremely excited to see every single member of the track squad in the hunt for a medal in Tokyo.”
Full Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics
Men's road race
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Geraint Thomas
Adam Yates
Simon Yates
Men's TT
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Geraint Thomas
Women's road race
Lizzie Deignan
Anna Shackley
Women's TT
Anna Shackley
Men's MTB
Tom Pidcock
Women's MTB
Evie Richards
Men's BMX SX
Kye Whyte
Ross Cullen (travelling reserve)
Women's BMX SX
Beth Shriever
Men's BMX Freestyle Park
Declan Brooks
James Jones (travelling reserve)
Women's BMX Freestyle Park
Charlotte Worthington
Men's endurance
Ed Clancy
Ethan Hayter
Ethan Vernon
Matt Walls
Ollie Wood
Charlie Tanfield (travelling reserve)
Women's endurance
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Neah Evans
Laura Kenny
Josie Knight
Women's sprint
Katy Marchant
Men's sprint
Jack Carlin
Jason Kenny
Ryan Owens
