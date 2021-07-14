Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race women's start list
The provisional start list of riders set to race on the 137km course in Japan
As expected, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games have attracted the biggest names of the sport to battle it out for the chance to take home the gold medal and wear the golden bands on their sleeves for the next four, or three in this case, years.
There is a lot to fight for as we only see the Games every four years. This is even more apt as it has been five years since the last one due to the Covid-19 pandemic pushing these games back by a year.
The women's road race takes place on Sunday, July 25 and will take the riders over a 137km course from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway, but, the women's event does not take on the Mount Fuji pass of the Mikuni Pass which will likely decide the men's race, much to the frustration of some pro riders.
While the men have a short turnaround from the Tour de France, the women get an extra week of preparation due to the Giro d'Italia Donne finishing a week prior to the Tour.
However, one of the big favourites for the race in Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) chose to not ride the Giro Donne or the Tour de France-run one-day race of La Course as she did not wish to suffer from any injuries before heading to Japan.
Defending champion and fellow Dutch rider, Anna van der Breggen will also be hoping for a good result, she comes into the Games with some superb form after she dominated the Giro Donne, winning the overall title and taking a stage.
British success will be very much focussed around Lizzie Deignan who managed a very solid fourth place at the Giro Donne behind three SD Worx riders. Deignan did not medal in 2016 but she did win silver at the London Olympics in 2012.
The Netherlands not only have the strongest riders but they also have the biggest team with eight riders coming to the race with all of them capable of winning. Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering are also high on the favourites list.
Italy, Germany, Australia and the USA are all bringing seven riders to the race including some more medal contenders in Elisa Longo-Borghini, Marta Cavalli (both Italy), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Grace Brown (Australia), and Chloe Dygert (USA).
Cecile Uttrup Ludwig's Denmark has six riders, as do the team from Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Kasia Niewiadoma's Poland, Mavi García's Spain, as well as Canada, Belgium, and Norway.
France is allowed five riders, as are Slovenia, Switzerland. Mexico can have four riders taking part, with New Zealand, Ukraine, Sweden, Luxembourg, Russia, Lithuania, Austria, Czech Republic, Iceland, and Colombia bringing three. South Africa, Belarus and Morocco bring two. The rest bring one rider only.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES WOMEN'S ROAD RACE START LIST
Netherlands
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
VOS Marianne
VOLLERING Demi
VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
VAN DIJK Ellen
PIETERS Amy
MACKAIJ Floortje
Italy
LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa
CAVALLI Marta
CECCHINI Elena
GUDERZO Tatiana
PALADIN Soraya
RAGUSA Katia
MAGNALDI Erica
Germany
BRENNAUER Lisa
LIPPERT Liane
KRÖGER Mieke
WORRACK Trixi
HAMMES Kathrin
KOCH Franziska
KASPER Romy
Australia
BROWN Grace
ROY Sarah
CHAPMAN Brodie
KENNEDY Lucy
GILLOW Shara
NEYLAN Rachel
CROMWELL Tiffany
United States of America
DYGERT Chloe
WINDER Ruth
WILES Tayler
STEPHENS Lauren
RIVERA Coryn
NEBAN Amber
DEOBEL-HICKOK Krista
Denmark
LUDWIG Cecile Uttrup
NORSGAARD Emma
LETH Julie
ANDERSEN Birgitte
DIDERIKSEN Amalie
MATHIESEN Pernile
Great Britain and Northern Ireland
DEIGNAN Lizzie
BARNES Hannah
BARNES Alice
BANKS Lizzy
HENDERSON Anna
SHACKLEY Anna
Belgium
DEMEY Valerie
DOCX Mieke
DUYCK Ann-Sophie
MEERTENS Lone
VAN EYNDE Fien
VANDENBULKE Jesse
Canada
KIRCHMANN Leah
CANUEL Karol-Ann
JACKSON Alison
POIDEVIN Sara
VALLIERES MILL Magdeleine
SOLEIL BLAIS Marie
Poland
NIEWIADOMA Kasia
WILKOS Katarzyna
PLICHTA Anna
LACH Marta
JASINSKA Malgorzata
KUMIEGA Karolina Kumiega
Spain
GARCÍA Mavi
MARTÍN Sara
ALONSO Sandra
GONZALEZ Alicia
RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
SANTESTEBAN Ane
France
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
MUZIC Évita
LABOUS Juliette
LEVENEZ Sandra
GUILMAN Victorie
Slovenia
KERN Špela
BRAVEC Urška
ŽIGART Urška
PINTAR Urška
BUJAK Eugenia
Norway
BØRGLI Stine
GJØS Martine
LORVIK Ingrid
OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
New Zealand
HARVEY Mikayla
WILLIAMS Georgia
FISHER-BLACK Niamh
Ukraine
KONONENKO Valeriya
SHARGA Olena
BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
Russian Olympic Committee
GAREEVA Aigul
NOVOLODSKAYA Maria
KLIMOVA Diana
Sweden
NORDEN Lisa
NILSSON Hanna
BORGSTRÖM Julia
Luxembourg
MAJARUS Christine
FABER Claire
BERTON Nina
South Africa
MOOLMAN-PASIO Ashleigh
JONKER Kerry
Belarus
AMIALIUSIK Alena
KOLESAVA Anastatiya
Lithuania
LELEIVYTE Rasa
GEDRAITYTE Akvile
BALEISYTE Olivija
Austria
KIESENHOFER Anna
RIJKES Sarah
TAZREITER Angelika
Switzerland
REUSSER Marlen
CHABBEY Elise
RÜEGG Noemi
MAURER Melanie
Czech Republic
MACHACOVA Jarmila
NEUMANOVA Tereza
NOSKOVA Nikola
Iceland
SIGURDARDOTTIR Hafdis
BJÖRNSDOTTIR Agusta Edda
GUNNARSDOTTIR Briet Kristy
Colombia
PATIÑO Paula Andrea
ATEHORTUA Daniela
UPEGUI Carolina
Mexico
GAXIOLA Maria Antonieta
SANTOYO Brenda
RAMIREZ Andrea
GUTIERREZ Ariadna
Morocco
ES-SADDY Siham
ZAHRA EL HAYANI Fatima
Hungary
BLANKA VAS Kata
Cuba
SIERRA Arlenis
Slovakia
MEDVEDOVA Tereza
Estonia
LANG Mae
Trinidad and Tobago
CAMPBELL Teniel
Israel
GAFINOVITZ Rotem
Uzbekistan
ZABELINSKAYA Olga
Japan
YONAMINE Eri
Chile
SOTO CAMPOS Catalina Anais
Latvia
LAIZANE Lija
Argentina
YAPURA Fernanda
Ethiopia
GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
