Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race women's start list

As expected, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games have attracted the biggest names of the sport to battle it out for the chance to take home the gold medal and wear the golden bands on their sleeves for the next four, or three in this case, years.

There is a lot to fight for as we only see the Games every four years. This is even more apt as it has been five years since the last one due to the Covid-19 pandemic pushing these games back by a year.

The women's road race takes place on Sunday, July 25 and will take the riders over a 137km course from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway, but, the women's event does not take on the Mount Fuji pass of the Mikuni Pass which will likely decide the men's race, much to the frustration of some pro riders.

While the men have a short turnaround from the Tour de France, the women get an extra week of preparation due to the Giro d'Italia Donne finishing a week prior to the Tour.

However, one of the big favourites for the race in Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) chose to not ride the Giro Donne or the Tour de France-run one-day race of La Course as she did not wish to suffer from any injuries before heading to Japan.

Defending champion and fellow Dutch rider, Anna van der Breggen will also be hoping for a good result, she comes into the Games with some superb form after she dominated the Giro Donne, winning the overall title and taking a stage.

British success will be very much focussed around Lizzie Deignan who managed a very solid fourth place at the Giro Donne behind three SD Worx riders. Deignan did not medal in 2016 but she did win silver at the London Olympics in 2012.

The Netherlands not only have the strongest riders but they also have the biggest team with eight riders coming to the race with all of them capable of winning. Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering are also high on the favourites list.

Italy, Germany, Australia and the USA are all bringing seven riders to the race including some more medal contenders in Elisa Longo-Borghini, Marta Cavalli (both Italy), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Grace Brown (Australia), and Chloe Dygert (USA).

Cecile Uttrup Ludwig's Denmark has six riders, as do the team from Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Kasia Niewiadoma's Poland, Mavi García's Spain, as well as Canada, Belgium, and Norway.

France is allowed five riders, as are Slovenia, Switzerland. Mexico can have four riders taking part, with New Zealand, Ukraine, Sweden, Luxembourg, Russia, Lithuania, Austria, Czech Republic, Iceland, and Colombia bringing three. South Africa, Belarus and Morocco bring two. The rest bring one rider only.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES WOMEN'S ROAD RACE START LIST

Netherlands

VAN DER BREGGEN Anna

VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

VOS Marianne

VOLLERING Demi

VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal

VAN DIJK Ellen

PIETERS Amy

MACKAIJ Floortje

Italy

LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa

CAVALLI Marta

CECCHINI Elena

GUDERZO Tatiana

PALADIN Soraya

RAGUSA Katia

MAGNALDI Erica

Germany

BRENNAUER Lisa

LIPPERT Liane

KRÖGER Mieke

WORRACK Trixi

HAMMES Kathrin

KOCH Franziska

KASPER Romy

Australia

BROWN Grace

ROY Sarah

CHAPMAN Brodie

KENNEDY Lucy

GILLOW Shara

NEYLAN Rachel

CROMWELL Tiffany

United States of America

DYGERT Chloe

WINDER Ruth

WILES Tayler

STEPHENS Lauren

RIVERA Coryn

NEBAN Amber

DEOBEL-HICKOK Krista

Denmark

LUDWIG Cecile Uttrup

NORSGAARD Emma

LETH Julie

ANDERSEN Birgitte

DIDERIKSEN Amalie

MATHIESEN Pernile

Great Britain and Northern Ireland

DEIGNAN Lizzie

BARNES Hannah

BARNES Alice

BANKS Lizzy

HENDERSON Anna

SHACKLEY Anna

Belgium

DEMEY Valerie

DOCX Mieke

DUYCK Ann-Sophie

MEERTENS Lone

VAN EYNDE Fien

VANDENBULKE Jesse

Canada

KIRCHMANN Leah

CANUEL Karol-Ann

JACKSON Alison

POIDEVIN Sara

VALLIERES MILL Magdeleine

SOLEIL BLAIS Marie

Poland

NIEWIADOMA Kasia

WILKOS Katarzyna

PLICHTA Anna

LACH Marta

JASINSKA Malgorzata

KUMIEGA Karolina Kumiega

Spain

GARCÍA Mavi

MARTÍN Sara

ALONSO Sandra

GONZALEZ Alicia

RODRÍGUEZ Gloria

SANTESTEBAN Ane

France

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

MUZIC Évita

LABOUS Juliette

LEVENEZ Sandra

GUILMAN Victorie

Slovenia

KERN Špela

BRAVEC Urška

ŽIGART Urška

PINTAR Urška

BUJAK Eugenia

Norway

BØRGLI Stine

GJØS Martine

LORVIK Ingrid

OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal

New Zealand

HARVEY Mikayla

WILLIAMS Georgia

FISHER-BLACK Niamh

Ukraine

KONONENKO Valeriya

SHARGA Olena

BIRIUKOVA Yuliia

Russian Olympic Committee

GAREEVA Aigul

NOVOLODSKAYA Maria

KLIMOVA Diana

Sweden

NORDEN Lisa

NILSSON Hanna

BORGSTRÖM Julia

Luxembourg

MAJARUS Christine

FABER Claire

BERTON Nina

South Africa

MOOLMAN-PASIO Ashleigh

JONKER Kerry

Belarus

AMIALIUSIK Alena

KOLESAVA Anastatiya

Lithuania

LELEIVYTE Rasa

GEDRAITYTE Akvile

BALEISYTE Olivija

Austria

KIESENHOFER Anna

RIJKES Sarah

TAZREITER Angelika

Switzerland

REUSSER Marlen

CHABBEY Elise

RÜEGG Noemi

MAURER Melanie

Czech Republic

MACHACOVA Jarmila

NEUMANOVA Tereza

NOSKOVA Nikola

Iceland

SIGURDARDOTTIR Hafdis

BJÖRNSDOTTIR Agusta Edda

GUNNARSDOTTIR Briet Kristy

Colombia

PATIÑO Paula Andrea

ATEHORTUA Daniela

UPEGUI Carolina

Mexico

GAXIOLA Maria Antonieta

SANTOYO Brenda

RAMIREZ Andrea

GUTIERREZ Ariadna

Morocco

ES-SADDY Siham

ZAHRA EL HAYANI Fatima

Hungary

BLANKA VAS Kata

Cuba

SIERRA Arlenis

Slovakia

MEDVEDOVA Tereza

Estonia

LANG Mae

Trinidad and Tobago

CAMPBELL Teniel

Israel

GAFINOVITZ Rotem

Uzbekistan

ZABELINSKAYA Olga

Japan

YONAMINE Eri

Chile

SOTO CAMPOS Catalina Anais

Latvia

LAIZANE Lija

Argentina

YAPURA Fernanda

Ethiopia

GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam