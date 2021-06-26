Tour de France live: Updates from the punchy opening stage in the 2021 edition

Good morning Cycling Weekly readers and welcome to the first day of our live coverage from the 2021 Tour de France.

Stage one of the 2021 Tour de France is not a pan-flat sprint day, instead it's a super punchy 197km course in Brittany, from Brest to Landerneau.

Today also marks a major event on the women's racing calendar, as the 2021 edition of La Course by the Tour de France, a prestigious one-day event.

Tour de France 2021 route

How to watch the Tour de France 2021

Tour de France 2021 startlist

Follow our live updates from the race below: