Tour de France live: Updates from the punchy opening stage in the 2021 edition

Good morning Cycling Weekly readers and welcome to the first day of our live coverage from the 2021 Tour de France.
Stage one of the 2021 Tour de France is not a pan-flat sprint day, instead it's a super punchy 197km course in Brittany, from Brest to Landerneau.
Today also marks a major event on the women's racing calendar, as the 2021 edition of La Course by the Tour de France, a prestigious one-day event.
Into the final 20km of La Course and we have about 12 riders up the road with a 46-second advantage over the peloton.
But the big teams don't seem worried yet, with Trek, Jumbo-Visma and SDWorx all represented in the escape.
Our man on the ground Jonny Long is at the roadside for La Course
"Just drove through the finishing circuit to the line, when you get into the town it becomes quite technical, especially with the way the barriers have been set up, so positioning will be key for those wanting a chance at stage victory," Jonny said.
La Course 2021 is under way in Brittany!
This is always an exciting race and this time it coincides with the opening day of the Tour de France.
The line-up is stacked again this year, with Marianne Vos and Lizzie Deignan among the favourites, while Annemiek van Vleuten has sat out the race to focus on the Olympics.
Currently the peloton are 44km out from the finish as they tackle the relentless climbs around Brest.
The two-rider breakaway has just 37 seconds on the highly-motivated peloton, which is being led by Trek-Segafredo.
Who's ready for day one of the Tour?!
Alex Ballinger here bringing you the pre-stage updates before the racing kicks off, with my colleague Tim Bonville-Ginn taking over as the peloton eventually takes off from Brest.
There may be some great news on the horizon already this morning, as reports are suggesting Alpecin-Fenix are trying to find a way of racing in their uber-stylish yellow and purple kit they showcased at the team presentation earlier in the week.
This kit is a tribute to Mathieu van der Poel's late grandfather Raymond Poulidor and caused a lot of excitement when it was revealed at the team presentation.
Initially, Alpecin-Fenix said they had no plans to race the Tour in the kit, but after the huge fan reaction a report from Dutch broadcaster Sporza suggested the squad were trying to find a way to race in the new colours.
According to the report, if the team could find a skinsuit for Van der Poel in time, we might be seeing the kit on show in the actual race.
Cycling Weekly have already rated all of the top special edition kits on show a this year's Tour