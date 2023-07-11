Tour de France stage 10 LIVE: A day for the breakaway?

Refresh

143km to go: You'd think you were watching a criterium at Crystal Palace here. Moves are flying out of the peloton, but they're all being kept on a tight leash at the moment.

146km to go: There's clearly some fresh legs in the peloton, because the racing is relentless. Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar have now left the front group on the road and dropped back. We're still waiting on a clear breakaway to form.

148km to go: We're about to reach the foot of the category-three Col de Guéry. Here's the climb details, courtesy of Strava, and the KOM time to beat, held by Valentin. The hilliest of the #TourdeFrance, Stage 10 appropriately starts in a volcano-themed park. Peep below ⬇️ for the Strava Segments that’ll test the riders today, kicking off with Col-de-Guéry: https://t.co/PQOdgw5q0G pic.twitter.com/BmN1c78ju5July 11, 2023 See more

152km to go: The GC men, for some reason, have bridged across to the breakaway. The gap to the peloton is 47 seconds. Ineos Grenadiers have missed the split.

159km to go: The gruppetto is forming. Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step), victim of some nasty road rash on stage four, is one of those out the back. As is birthday boy Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny). It's going to be a long day for the sprinters.

161.5km to go: Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Krists Neilands (Isreal-Premier Tech) have kick-started an attack on the opening category-three climb. Three others have joined them, including Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski.

166km to go: The battle for the break has begun. There's a lot of movement at the front of the pack, but no move has stuck yet.

Stage 10 gets underway (Image credit: Getty) We're off! Christian Prudhomme waves his yellow flag and the race start is given. It is a hot day in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where ground temperatures are set to exceed 40 degrees celsius. Spare a thought for the riders, and my colleagues at the roadside.

Sign-on has started in Vulcania ahead of stage 10. "What's Vulcania?" I hear you call. "That's not a place in France." Well, you're right. Vulcania is an amusement park, or as the tourist signs say, the European Park of Volcanism. It opened in 2001 and is jam-packed with volcano-themed educational fun. Of course, the WorldTour peloton is no stranger to amusement parks. In February this year, stage six of the UAE Tour began at Abu Dhabi's Warner Bros World - the world's largest indoor theme park, which cost $1 billion to develop. 3D model of the Vulcania amusement park. (Image credit: Getty)

A slow start? Here's an interesting stat for you. This year's Tour de France has set off slower than last year's edition. The average speed of the yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard is 42.1km/h over the first nine stages. After the same time last year, the race leader Tadej Pogačar averaged 44.5km/h. This is no doubt a symptom of the tough Grand Départ held in the Basque Country, where the first two stages clocked around 3,000m of climbing each. Stage four to Nogaro - "the most boring Tour de France stage for a long time," according to Jasper Philipsen - also kept the average speed down. A post shared by Tour de France™ (@letourdefrance) A photo posted by on

Tour de France Femmes unveils Rotterdam Grand Départ for 2024 (Image credit: Getty) In case you missed it yesterday, next year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will start in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The event will begin on 12 August 2024 - so as to not clash with the Paris Olympics - and the first three of the eight stages will take place in the Netherlands. "The last few seasons have been a tale of Dutch ascendancy," said race director Marion Rousse in a press statement. "Starting from the home of these champions will kindle a great popular celebration. Expect their supporters to turn our in force." It will be the first time the race has left France since it was added to the calendar last summer. It will also be the first edition that won't include Annemiek van Vleuten, winner of the recent Giro d'Italia Donne, who is scheduled to retire at the end of the season. Full details of the route will be revealed on 25 October.

Here's how the general classification stands going into today's stage: 1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 38-37-46

2. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), at 17s

3. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), at 2-40

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), at 4-22

5. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at 4-39

6. Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla), at 4-44

7. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), at 5-26

8. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), at 6-01

9. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) at 6-45

10. Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich) at 6-58 Barring disaster for any of the 10 riders, I suspect this will look the same come the end of the day. To find out who's leading the other competitions at the race, visit our up-to-date classifications tracker.