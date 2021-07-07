Tour de France stage 11 LIVE: Sorgues to Malaucène

Refresh

It's also not a summit finish either this time, giving a breakaway rider the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Eros Poli in 1994 and take the stage win after crossing Mont Ventoux

We take on the classic ascent from Bédoin today on the second time up, but the first ascent will be from the town of Sault. It's longer at 22km in total versus 15.7km on the classic side, but the first 16km are relatively easy in comparison. Both side share the same 6km or so from Chalet Reynard to the summit, the section with the moon-esque baron landscape with a view to the weather station at the top.

Mont Ventoux hasn't featured in the Tour since 2016 when the stage had to be cut short to a finish midway up at Chalet Reynard thanks to the wind. Thomas De Gendt won on that occasion from the breakaway, but the stage will of course be best remembered for Chris Froome running after his bike was broken in a crash with a race motorbike on the climb. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the profile for today's 198.9km stage: (Image credit: Tour de France/ASO)