Tour de France stage 17 LIVE: Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet

Read some reaction from the race leader yesterday about the other teams' tactics.

The start for today's stage is a bit earlier today, 11.50 in France or 10.50 if you're in the UK. There will surely be a fight for the breakaway early on, however unlike yesterday the stage looks unfavourable to a large break group and we may see the GC contenders going for the stage win.

The summit finish today and tomorrow are the only remaining opportunities for anyone to challenge race leader Tadej Pogačar, who has a very healthy advantage and will be favourite to extend his lead in the time trial on stage 20.

Can we see someone provide a shock and turn the race on its head? Or are those below Pogačar simply fighting for the podium?

Here's the GC as things stand:

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 66-23-06

2. Rigberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 5-18

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 5-32

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-33

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën Team, at 5-58

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-16

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 7-01

8. Enric. Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 7-11

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 7-58

10. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, at 10-59