Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Mourenx to Libourne

Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France, 207km from Mourenx to Libourne in southwest France.
Stage start: 12.20 (11.20 UK)
Stage finish: 17.06 to 17.33 (16.06 to 16.33 UK)
We've had our first abandon of the stage already.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won't start today and instead will head to prepare for the Olympic Games road race next week.
Woods was chasing the mountains classification until yesterday, but Tadej Pogačar took that along with the stage win yesterday.
In order to recover properly from his past crashes in the Tour de France and to get ready for the Olympic Games, @rusty_woods won’t take the start at today’s stage._____🇫🇷 #TDF2021July 16, 2021
This is the top-three in the green jersey competition:
1. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 298pts
2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, 260pts
3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, 208pts
To overturn the deficit to Cavendish, Matthews will need to take the 20 points at the intermediate sprint and potentially hope to win the stage for 50 points, or place highly and hope Cavendish doesn't collect any points.
There are points available on the final stage to Paris as well, so the usual truce in affairs could be scrapped if the points competition is close by Sunday.
This is the profile for today's stage. As you can see there's not much in the way of obstacles for the peloton, with some small rises and falls along the stage following the categorised climb.
The intermediate sprint also comes quite early on at 54km ridden, so we should see some action there as the likes of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) desperately try to close the gap on green jersey Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
Good morning!
The mountains of the Tour de France are behind us and the sprinters who have survived the Pyrenees now get a chance for another stage win.
It's another long day at 207km, but with only one categorised climb early on, most of the riders will be hoping for a relatively calm day before a bunch sprint where... well, Mark Cavendish could make more history.