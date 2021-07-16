Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Mourenx to Libourne

Refresh

We've had our first abandon of the stage already. Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won't start today and instead will head to prepare for the Olympic Games road race next week. Woods was chasing the mountains classification until yesterday, but Tadej Pogačar took that along with the stage win yesterday. In order to recover properly from his past crashes in the Tour de France and to get ready for the Olympic Games, @rusty_woods won’t take the start at today’s stage._____🇫🇷 #TDF2021July 16, 2021 See more

This is the top-three in the green jersey competition: 1. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 298pts

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, 260pts

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, 208pts To overturn the deficit to Cavendish, Matthews will need to take the 20 points at the intermediate sprint and potentially hope to win the stage for 50 points, or place highly and hope Cavendish doesn't collect any points. There are points available on the final stage to Paris as well, so the usual truce in affairs could be scrapped if the points competition is close by Sunday.

This is the profile for today's stage. As you can see there's not much in the way of obstacles for the peloton, with some small rises and falls along the stage following the categorised climb.



The intermediate sprint also comes quite early on at 54km ridden, so we should see some action there as the likes of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) desperately try to close the gap on green jersey Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). (Image credit: ASO)