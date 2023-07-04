Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Mark Cavendish's best chance yet?

Welcome back for another day when the sprinters re likely to have their way at this year's Tour de France.
Today's route heads from Dax to Noragor, with barely a lump in sight.
I, Vern Pitt, will be running the Live coverage today so if you have any comments or concerns drop me a line @vernpitt on Twitter or email cycling@futurenet.com
Today's stage is due to finish around 16.22 BST
When is the start? And the finish?
The riders are signing on now. The race isn't due to start until 12.10 BST and should finish around 16.22 BST.
Back to the racing. What's that you ask? Where did Mark Cavendish win his 34 stages of the Tour de France?
Well we have the answer for you right over here.
There's even a link to our stories on each one so you can remind yourself how it played out.
Supermarket wars!
Quite a baffling/irritating story from our colleague at Radio Cycling that French supermarket Leclerc has stopped the Lidl-Trek team handing out fruit because the two supermarket chains are competitors.
This does seem, to me at least, like taking competition a bit too far.
Especially as when Lidl sponsored Quick-Step a few years back I recall them having fruit that people in the paddock could help themselves to. I had a banana most days. Leclerc were already a sponsor of the Tour at that point.
This is the fruit stand outside @LidlTrek's bus. They'd like to give the fruit to fans/journalists. One problem: ASO have banned them from doing so.Why? Leclerc, sponsors of the Tour, are a rival of Lidl, thus they're not permitted to hand out apples and pears 😢 #TourFruitWar pic.twitter.com/XuRbyjqTL8July 3, 2023
More marching bands! This one from yesterday's stage start.
Basque fans march into Town.. Bayonne, Tour de France 2023 pic.twitter.com/H5tjdmduUmJuly 3, 2023
A Tour legend at the start today
One of us is 94 years old.One of us won 22 Tour stages.One of us is André Darrigade. pic.twitter.com/0h2Qj828z1July 4, 2023
I'm not currently at the tour and if you're reading this I'm guessing you're not either.
Sadly that means we've missed out on stuff like this brass band. Thankfully my Cycling Weekly colleagues have videoed it so we can all enjoy.
Where does everyone stand?
If you need to know the standings then we have the stuff that matters right here.
Today it's all about the green jersey, which Victor Lafay currently has a hold on with 80 points.
Cavendish 'happy' despite coming sixth
Mark Cavendish isn't usually one to celebrate a sixth place but he was in a upbeat mood after yesterday's stage. Safe in the knowledge that the finish didn't suit him and he still had a fairly strong showing.
"Obviously, we'd like to win, but I'm happy with how the boys rode, I'm happy with the speed. You see the team are up there with more dialled teams, the teams that do it day-in, day-out," he told the press at the finish.
You can read the full story here.
Stage four route
There's barely a bump on the course, plus the finish is on a nice wide motor racing circuit with a near arrow straight road so it's very much one for the fastest of fastmen.
